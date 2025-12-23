4 Songs Written Without a Chorus (That Still Worked)

The chorus is often the most memorable part of a song. It’s the hook that brings listeners back over and over, fueling sales and chart performance. However, some of the most iconic songs in classic rock history have no chorus. Instead, the songwriters chose to find other ways to make sure the songs stayed in heavy rotation with listeners.

Videos by American Songwriter

Not all of the songs below were major hits when they were initially released. In fact, they weren’t all released as singles. However, they are all proof that songs without a chorus can become classics and remain favorites among fans for generations.

[RELATED: 4 Classic Rock Song Titles That Don’t Appear in the Lyrics Whatsoever]

“All Along the Watchtower” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Bob Dylan wrote “All Along the Watchtower” and released it in November 1968. The Jimi Hendrix Experience released their version in September of the same year. Hendrix had received a reel-to-reel tape of unreleased Dylan songs and settled on recording this one.

There’s a good chance that most listeners don’t realize that this song has no chorus. Between Dylan’s cryptic songwriting and Hendrix’s vocal delivery and psychedelic guitar work, it’s nearly impossible to avoid getting caught up in the moment.

“Paranoid” by Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath is one of the most influential heavy metal bands in history. “Paranoid,” the lead single from their sophomore album and their first to chart in both the United States and the United Kingdom, is regarded as one of the best examples of the genre’s early period. This classic song also has no chorus.

The band never expected this song to be a hit. They wrote it in a matter of minutes because they needed a three-minute filler track for the album. Because it was the shortest track on the LP, it also became a single. More than 50 years later, it is still a favorite among fans.“Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd

The title track from Pink Floyd’s 1975 album is among the most popular classic rock tunes of all time. Fifty years after its initial release, it remains a classic rock radio mainstay. It has also introduced countless listeners across multiple generations to the band’s discography.

This song has no chorus, but it does have an undeniable hook. The acoustic intro riff repeats several times throughout the tune and makes it easy to recognize from the first note.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

Is “Bohemian Rhapsody” the best rock song of all time? Probably. It’s at least in the running for the title. It is, however, arguably the best rock song with no chorus. It was a massive hit upon release and is regularly voted among the best songs ever recorded by fans.

There is no room for a chorus in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The six-minute rock opera is too busy taking listeners on a sonic journey through multiple musical styles.

Featured Image by Phil Dent/Redferns