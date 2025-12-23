“Fair Market Price? LOL. That Was Yesteryear”: Ex-KISS Guitarist Fires Back at Critics Over His High Music Price

Looking at the current prices for music, a CD will cost a person around $18. For those wanting the sound of classic vinyl, that price is about $35. But for most, they skipped the CDs and vinyl for streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music. While most singers and bands navigated the new era of music, Vinnie Vincent had a different approach when he decided to sell his music for staggering prices. And when fans expressed their concern, the guitarist fired back, labeling them “f***ing babies.”

While singers try to make their fans happy, Vincent cared little about the thoughts or concerns surrounding his upcoming solo album, Judgement Day Guitarmageddon. Although he announced the release of the lead single, “Ride the Serpent”, the musician insisted each song would be available on CD. And the price is $200. If that wasn’t enough, for fans who can afford it, the CDs will only ship if every unit is sold.

When announced, fans discussed the new prices. Not thrilled over Vincent’s decision, one person expressed their concern, writing, “I fear though, that this price will deter people from truly enjoying your beautiful art in this horrendous economy, especially if it will be this way for each single.”

That was more than enough to get the attention of Vincent, who went on a rant about the price and what people are willing to pay, via Ultimate Classic Rock. “Not everyone can afford it. That simple. Second, I resent your ‘personal life’s needs … prices alleviate my burdens’ insult. Who the f**k are you to assume such a theory because you can’t afford or don’t want to pay or don’t agree with my price? … Oh but you expect a fair market price of 18.99.”

He continued, “Fair market price? Lol. That was yesteryear. Welcome to the new agenda,” he said. “Artists can and will set their own standards and rules for the purchase price of their art, when they’ve had their fill of being ripped off … that’s (if) there are any or many artists of value left, aside from the standard list. If you don’t agree with the price, don’t buy it. It’s that easy.”

Vinnie Vincent Is Worried About “Bootleggers”

According to Vincent, the decision to raise the price of his music had nothing to do with the money but more about scammers. “My price protects me from people like ‘you’ who will buy cheap from the theft of bootleggers.”

And to show how his growing disdain for those who criticized the price, Vincent insisted, “These are the same whiners who have no problem paying someone $500 for a brick from a house he demolished or $1,000 for a sweaty pair of used socks. But you b***hes cry and whine like f**king babies when VV sells something at a price you don’t like. Grow the f**k up!”

In the end, Vincent made it clear that whether fans buy in or walk away, he has no intention of lowering his price.

(Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)