On This Day in 2008, We Said Goodbye to the Iconic Blind Guitarist Who Played With Eric Clapton and B.B. King

On this day in 2008, the music world suffered a great loss with the passing of Jeff Healey. The guitarist was not only instrumental in the music of many of rock’s biggest names but also a trailblazer for guitarists everywhere. Learn more about this guitar icon on the anniversary of his passing.

Jeff Healey’s Career Origins

Healey is a name many rock aficionados will know well. His playing is in the fabric of rock history. He comes from some of the most unlikely origins, given that he lost his sight in childhood. Healey suffered from a rare form of cancer, retinoblastoma, which forced him to have prosthetic eyes. While this would be enough to derail the career of many aspiring musicians, Healey overcame the odds.

Because of his blindness, Healey’s guitar playing was very singular. He played the instrument flat on his lap, developing a style completely his own.

Healey developed an early affinity for jazz but later fell into the blues. He combined his diverse listening habits into The Jeff Healey Band. It was with this group that Healey earned some of his name-making songs, including “Angel Eyes” and “Hideaway.” Around the same time they were recording the accompanying album for these songs, Healey was appearing alongside Patrick Swayze in Road House. The Jeff Healey Band earned fame as the faux house band of the bar featured in this film.

Famous Friends

Healey was a musician’s musician. He amassed quite a group of famous friends throughout his career. Notable names include Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and ZZ Top.

Healey famously played alongside Clapton at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in 1990—a day before Vaughan died in a helicopter crash. Elsewhere, B.B. King called Healey his “Canadian son,” further cementing his stake in the blues-rock scene.

Continued Career

Healey began focusing on jazz in the 2000s, returning to his first love. He revisited many jazz standards of the 20s and 30s, proving his adeptness in the skill-dependent genre. He also continued to play alongside music giants, including Bonnie Raitt and Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan.

Healey passed away in 2008 from sarcoma in Toronto. He left behind a legacy of perseverance and unparalleled talent. Revisit some of Healey’s music today, on the anniversary of his passing.

(Photo by Niels van Iperen/Getty Images)