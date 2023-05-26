Toby Keith Releases EP ‘America’ in Honor of  Memorial Day

Toby Keith is honoring the brave men and women who have placed their lives on the line for freedom. The singer-songwriter is honoring Memorial Day with a six-song EP called, America.

The unexpected collection is comprised of Keith’s biggest patriotic hits such as, “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American),” “American Soldier,” “I Love This Bar,” and many more.

Keith has always been proud to be an American. While he never served in the military, his father and grandfather both were in the Army. His father fought for nearly 20 years, and his grandfather served in World War II. Over the course of two decades, the platinum-selling performer has left a significant impact on more than 250,000 troops.

He has traveled to 17 countries, including Iraq and Afghanistan, to bring a touch of home and music to the resilient soldiers overseas. The vocalist became a prominent figure within the military community after he released “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American).” Keith penned the tribute following his father’s death and the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

It became the lead single off his critically acclaimed album, Unleashed, and secured a spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart upon release. The smash single, which was infused with anger as well as pride, peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Following the release, he spoke out about his love for the armed forces.

“This is a tremendous honor to the troops. We get so desensitized seeing them on the news every night that we forget that under the helmet is a mind, under the camouflage is a heart,” he told the Baltimore Sun in 2004. “The song wasn’t written for everybody. It was a gift from me to the military guys. I knew I was gonna run into my liberal critics with that song. But I did it. I’m proud I did it. I don’t look back,” he added, referring to the up-tempo track that left a significant impact.

Since 2021, the country crooner has been battling stomach cancer. He spent six months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. It is unclear if Keith is in remission. Despite the downfall of his health, Keith continued to honor the military. Most recently (May 17), he celebrated National Armed Forces Day.

“It’s #NationalArmedForcesDay, so let’s raise one up to the men and women serving our country,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a heartwarming photo of him with a soldier.

Toby Keith’s America:

1. “Courtesy of the Red, White, And Blue (The Angry American)”

2. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”

3. “American Soldier”

4. “As Good as I Once Was”

5. “I Love This Bar”

6. “Beer for My Horses”

Photo by Richard McLaren / Shock Ink