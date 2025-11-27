Angry Viewers React to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performers Lip-Syncing

Every year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings a morning full of entertainment. The annual broadcast features marching bands, balloons, and floats that house a star-studded lineup of performers from various genres. While there is a little something for everyone, some viewers are disappointed when they see their favorite artists lip-syncing.

This morning, several disappointed viewers took to social media to share their feelings about the pre-recorded performances.

This cast of Ragtime performance on the #MacysThanksgivingParade is the worst lip syncing I’ve ever seen on NBC. And I saw Ashlee Simpson on SNL. — Jon Beyer (@jbeyer1831) November 27, 2025

“This cast of Ragtime performance on the [Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade] is the worst lip-syncing I’ve ever seen on NBC. And I saw Ashlee Simpson on SNL,” one viewer commented early in the broadcast.

The pre-recorded performances are enough to make some choose to skip the annual broadcast. “I’ve always hated the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade,” one Twitter user shared. “It’s just one giant commercial for Broadway, sh**ty pop stars, and TV shows. The way they always have the artists lip sync their songs was always hilarious to me,” they added.

Why Are Artists Lip-Syncing During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

While it may be disappointing for some viewers to see artists lip-syncing during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it happens for a good reason. In short, the performances wouldn’t sound as good if they were live.

Many artists perform while riding on floats. If their microphones were live, they would likely pick up the sound of the floats moving. Other environmental sounds, including wind, crowds cheering, or traffic on adjacent streets, could also bleed into the performances. Additionally, the winter air would likely make singing live more difficult for some.

Moreover, live performances loud enough to be heard by spectators and those watching at home require several large and cumbersome pieces of equipment. The floats don’t have room to pack this equipment along with the entertainers and decorations.

In short, lip-syncing is the only way for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to add performances to the legendary holiday tradition.

