Bruce Springsteen Sings A Capella Version of “My Hometown” in Irish Pub

Many have seen Bruce Springsteen perform. But only a handful were in attendance this week when The Boss sat back and relaxed with a beer close by, and sang his hit “My Hometown” with some locals in a pub in Ireland.

Videos by American Songwriter

Springsteen even led those on hand in the song, singing the chorus in unison. It all took place at The Burrow in Rathangan, Co. Kildare. The performance was apt, as Consequence points out, The Boss has ancestral roots that trace to Rathangan.

Sang Springsteen, nostalgically:

I was eight years old

And running with a dime in my hand

To the bus stop to pick

Up a paper for my old man

I’d sit on his lap in that big old Buick

And steer as we drove through town

He’d tousle my hair

And say, “son, take a good look around”

This is your hometown

The iconic musician is in Ireland with his E Street Band on their world tour. The group plays three shows in Dublin this weekend. Springsteen visited Shane MacGowan, the frontman for the legendary Irish band the Pogues, while in the city.

The Irish singer’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke posted a photo of the two on social media, writing, “What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss. Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius!”

What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss!!! ⁦@springsteen⁩ ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius! pic.twitter.com/waXwmWOHTZ — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) May 3, 2023

Musician Michael Cronin was also in attendance and said that the two artists had “great chats about songwriting, children, health, diet, Irish, his Irish roots.”

Springsteen’s tour continues to make headlines. Recently, the band was joined by former First Lady Michelle Obama onstage. Michelle joined in on the Springsteen hit “Glory Days.” The former First Lady also sang and played tambourine on the Springsteen classic “Born in the U.S.A.” Also onstage were Springsteen’s wife and E Street Band member, Patti Scialfa, and actress Kate Capshaw.

Prior to the show, The Boss and Scialfa, Capshaw and her husband, the iconic director Steven Spielberg, went to dinner with the Obamas. Another visual moment from the night that went viral (see the photo below). The chef of the restaurant where the couples dined wrote on social media (translated to English), “Pleasures that this job gives you!!”

Amazing yesterday at @ShaneMacGowan with @springsteen

Great chats about songwriting, children, health, diet, Irish, his Irish roots,

I gave him some of the rough mixes from the Shane album

A gentleman, taught us a lot.

Looking forward to the gig tomorrow.@croninmusic pic.twitter.com/ayBvSmMn5U — Michael Cronin (@miccronin) May 4, 2023

Photo: Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media