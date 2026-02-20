4 Throwback Rock Songs That Soundtracked Every Teen Movie Montage

A good movie moment needs the perfect song. A good needle drop helps to emphasize every emotion on screen. The three throwback rock songs below have all been used countless times in movie montages. These songs have just the right qualities to make them soundtrack staples. Revisit these memorable hits that have made their way into some of your favorite films.

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

To this day, “Mr. Brightside” remains a familiar face in film. In real life, this rock song has been a mainstay of many party-ready playlists, making it a natural inclusion in movies as well.

Few songs are as singable as this one. A group of people stands no chance of keeping quiet when this song comes on. Right from the opening line, “Comin’ out of my cage and I’ve been doin’ just fine,” this song all but demands your participation. It’s been used to similar effects in countless on-screen moments.

“Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet

“Are You Gonna Be My Girl” might have been released in 2003, but it has the timeless appeal of a classic rock song. For decades, this song has been part of countless teen movie montages.

This song has been used for a variety of circumstances. From carefree, fun-loving action moments to satisfying outros, “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” is always a good choice for music supervisors. It has unparalleled appeal.

Songfacts: Are You Gonna Be My Girl | Jet “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” shows up in the 2007 video game Rock Band and also in a bunch of movies and TV shows, including the pilot episode of One Tree Hill in 2003, the 2004 movie Eurotrip, the 2005 movie The Longest Yard, and the 2008 movie What Happens in Vegas.

“Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus

“Teenage Dirtbag” is a movie in and of itself. The narrative in this song has the makings of a killer teen rom-com. The song tells the story of a counterculture outcast trying to get the attention of a popular girl in school. It’s a tale as old as time, making this song a shoo-in for movies over the years.

No song better sums up the moment of triumph in an unlikely love story than this one. The best needle drops are those that help push the storyline along. This song is a great example of that practice.

“Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield

Another convention of movie montages is that of unrequited love. No song is better suited for stories like this than Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl.”

Like “Teenage Dirtbag,” this song is a full narrative in three minutes or less. Music supervisors have used this song countless times in movie moments.

