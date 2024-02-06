4 Toby Keith Songs That Deserve a Revisit

Toby Keith has passed away following a three-year battle with stomach cancer. The icon’s passing left a large hole in the hearts of country fans everywhere. In honor of Keith’s legacy, check out four songs from him that deserve to be revisited, below.

1. “Don’t Let the Old Man In”

“Don’t Let the Old Man In” is one of the most poignant songs in Keith’s catalog. Never has a song about not acting your age felt so visceral and wistful. The slow, meandering melody of this song feels particularly heart-wrenching following Keith’s death.

Don’t let the old man in

I wanna leave this alone

Can’t leave it up to him

He’s knocking on my door

2. “Beer For My Horses” (feat. Willie Nelson)

“Beer For My Horses” has an unparalleled rousing effect. On top of featuring one of the most beloved country singers of all time, Willie Nelson, the lyrics all but demand the listener sing along to them. One can almost see Keith and Nelson posted up in a bar somewhere, issuing a toast that sounds very much like this song.

That justice is the one thing you should always find

You got to saddle up your boys, you got to draw a hard line

When the gun smoke settles we’ll sing a victory tune

And we’ll all meet back at the local saloon

We’ll raise up our glasses against evil forces singing

Whiskey for my men, beer for my horses

3. “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue”

There are plenty of patriotic country songs, but few are as all-encompassing as “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue.” Partly inspired by the September 11 attacks, this song feels like a shot of adrenaline. When you hear mother freedom start ringin’ her bell / And it feels like the whole wide world is raining down on you, Keith sang with a fervor.

Now this nation that I love has fallen under attack

A mighty sucker punch came flyin’ in from somewhere in the back

Soon as we could see clearly

Through our big black eye

Man, we lit up your world

Like the fourth of July

4. “How Do You Like Me Now?”

“How Do You Like Me Now?” sees Keith stand up against his naysayers in a way only he could: with an ear-worm melody and punchy lyrics. Keith lead with confidence on this track that somehow instills the same feeling in the listener.

How do you like me now?

How do you like me now?

Now that I’m on my way

Do you still think I’m crazy standing here today?

I couldn’t make you love me but I always dreamed about livin’ in your radio

How do you like me now?

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)