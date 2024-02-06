Jason Aldean Takes to Twitter to Mourn the Passing of Fellow Country Star Toby Keith

Country star Toby Keith passed away last night (February 5) after a long battle with stomach cancer. His passing took the country music world by surprise. Many believed the Oklahoma native was on the mend and winning his fight. Today, his friends and fellow artists are taking to social media to mourn his passing and share their thoughts and memories of him. Jason Aldean was among those to speak out.

Videos by American Songwriter

Aldean took to Twitter to share a few photos of the two stars together alongside a heartfelt caption. “Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for country music in its fans,” he wrote. “Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered, big man,” he added.

[RELATED: Watch Toby Keith’s “Truly Unforgettable” Performance of “Don’t Let the Old Man In” at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards]

Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man. pic.twitter.com/M2RwMUFdKx — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith and Jason Aldean Shared the Stage in 2023

The photos Aldean shared are recent. They were likely taken in October 2023 during the Oklahoma City stop on Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour. That night, Keith took the stage with Aldean to sing “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” in front of the biggest audience he’d played for since taking a hiatus after receiving his cancer diagnosis.

Keith didn’t just share the stage with Aldean for a song that night. He also addressed his future in country music. That night, Keith said he was on his “Rehab Tour.” He added, “The Almighty has been riding shotgun and my ass is about ready to get back to work.”

Later that night, Aldean shared how much the moment meant to him on social media. “Sometimes you just have one of those special nights that you will never forget. I had one of those tonight in Oklahoma City,” he wrote. “Thank you to a true f—ing legend, Toby Keith, for coming out tonight. Mad respect and you brought the house down big dawg!”

The special night came not long after he appeared at the People’s Choice Country Awards. That night, he performed the poignant “Don’t Let the Old Man In.” The song takes on a heavier meaning today.

Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI