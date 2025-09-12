4 Traditional Country Tracks That Are Low-Key Comedy Gold

Country music is known for its tear-jerking ballads, cowboy-esque outlaw tunes, and captivating storytelling tracks. However, country music has been known for its comedy tracks on occasion. Personally, I think the following four songs are pretty hilarious, even if they are a bit old-school. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose” by Little Jimmy Dickens

Ah, novelty songs. Country music produced a few of them back in the day, including this country gem from 1965. “May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose” by Little Jimmy Dickens is a colorful comedy tune about the biggest cheapskate alive. He can’t be bothered to give a homeless man more than a dime and bullies a cab driver into speeding, resulting in a ticket. It’s cheesy by today’s standards, but this Neal Merritt-penned tune is still funny enough to elicit a sensible chuckle.

“A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash

This might be the most famous example of country comedy tracks from back in the day. This 1969 song was actually written by children’s author Shel Silverstein. That much is obvious by how well-written it is. The song, perfectly suited for Johnny Cash, was one of many amazing tunes that made it to his famed San Quentin State Prison set and album. “A Boy Named Sue” is about a young man named Sue who seeks out his deadbeat, absent dad for revenge over his feminine name. It’s a classic, and it’s still a go-to among Cash fans today.

“You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty were quite a perfect pairing. And this particular song from 1978 proves how good each of these country superstars’ senses of humor were. “You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” is a hilarious duet, sung from the perspective of two parents who blame each other for their lackluster lives and, obviously, ugly children. It’s dark comedy in a sense, considering the figurative pair seem to hate each other’s guts, but it’s still humorous enough to earn a spot on this list.

“Flushed From The Bathroom Of Your Heart” by Johnny Cash

Yes, we have another Johnny Cash classic on our list of country tracks that are comedy gold. But the title alone is hilarious, so I had to include it. This classic story song is all about being rejected by the one you love, and Cash uses quite interesting language to describe the feeling of rejection.

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images