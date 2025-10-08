4 Underrated Country Albums I’ll Be Passing Down to My Children

Country music is packed with great albums. However, as with anything else, there’s a time and place for them. Some records are perfect for long drives in the springtime. Others are the perfect accompaniment to days on the lake or cooking burgers on the grill. Some albums are best listened to while waltzing with that special someone in the living room. Then, there are the albums that contain lyrics that speak directly to your soul. Those are the records I’ll pass down to my kids, whether they end up liking country music or not.

These entries on the list below aren’t huge, groundbreaking hit country albums. They are, however, packed with great songwriting and, as a result, more than a few life lessons.

1. The Price of Admission (2025) by Turnpike Troubadours

There might be some recency bias here, but the latest album from Turnpike Troubadours already feels like one to pass down to future generations. These Red Dirt country legends quietly dropped this album across streaming services earlier this year and blew fans away.

The Price of Admission is a fantastic record all around. However, if I had to choose one song to pass on to my children, it would be the album-opener, “On the Red River.” While it tells a story that sounds personal, it contains plenty of wisdom for anyone to pick up and carry with them.

2. John Prine (1971) by John Prine

No other songwriter captures the human condition like John Prine could. While some call it a folk album and others call it country, his 1971 self-titled debut is a masterpiece. Prine’s way of delving into heavy topics while keeping things light is evident in every song on this LP. However, there are a few standouts I’d love for my kids to hear and internalize.

“Hello in There,” is Prine’s examination of the loneliness that comes with old age. “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore” is a clever protest song. Finally, “Sam Stone” is a near-perfect story song full of empathy, awareness, and a heartbreaking ending.

3. You Get It All (2022) by Hayes Carll

Country music is full of criminally underrated songwriters. If I had to make a list of them, Hayes Carll would land somewhere near the top. His approach to writing songs and building albums doesn’t bring him a ton of mainstream country success. However, those who take the time to listen will likely find something they didn’t know they needed to hear.

You Get It All is an album mostly made up of songs about relationships. However, they aren’t just sappy love songs or heartbroken breakup songs. They reflect the nuance and reality of love between two imperfect people. “In the Mean Time,” a duet with Brandy Clark, is stunningly beautiful and utterly honest. The title track, “Any Other Way,” and “Help Me Remember” are other examples of why this album should be in everyone’s collection, including my kids’.

4. Portrait (1993) by Doc Watson

Doc Watson’s 1993 album, Portrait, isn’t really packed with poignant life lessons, nor is it strictly a country record. Watson generally leaned more toward folk, old-time, and bluegrass than straightforward country. However, his musicianship is unparalleled, and this record is packed with examples of why he was so important to roots music as a whole.

“George Gudger’s Overalls,” “Storms on the Ocean,” “Prayer Bells of Heaven,” and the rest of the tracklist make this a must-hear for anyone, especially those who love music in general.

