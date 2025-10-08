For the People: Zach Top Offers Insanely Affordable Day-of Tickets to His Knoxville Concert

Ever since Zach Top released his debut single “Sounds Like the Radio” in January 2024, fans can’t get enough of the smooth-voiced country crooner. Harkening back to the music he was reared on, Top’s work invites comparisons to ’90s country legends like Keith Whitley, Randy Travis, and Alan Jackson. Underestimating his own popularity, the Academy of Country Music’s reigning New Male Artist of the Year was shocked when his headlining Cold Beer and Country Music Tour sold out almost immediately. Determined to give fans as many opportunities to see him live as possible, Top added a fall tour. And the “I Never Lie” hitmaker, 27, is staying true to that promise as he prepares for a Thursday, Oct. 9 stop at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the venue posted a message from Zach Top to its official Facebook page. “”I want all my fans to have the opportunity to see my shows!” it read. “So if you weren’t able to get a ticket yet, come out to the box office on the day of the show for a chance to grab tickets for $25 while supplies last! Can’t wait to see you there!”

Fans must purchase tickets in person at the box office, which opens at 10 a.m. Top is set to take the stage at 9 p.m. Central.

Zach Top Keeps Ticket Prices Down Amid Ticketmaster Controversy

Clearly, Zach Top is aware of the financial barriers that too often prevent fans from enjoying live music. In light of last year’s Oasis reunion concert ticketing debacle, Ticketmaster must now provide clearer information about its prices.

Following a year-long investigation, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority ruled that the ticketing giant must provide a price range for tickets once fans have entered the queue, updating the range as tickets sell out.

Zach Top wraps up the U.S. leg of his Cold Beer and Country Music Tour on Dec. 12 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Two months later, the “South of Sanity” singer will head across the pond for his nine-date European tour, which kicks off Feb. 21, 2026, at The Hall in Zurich, Switzerland. Top will also visit Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Scotland.

Featured image by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images