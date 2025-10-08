Dolly Parton Would Like to Set The Record Straight: “I Ain’t Dead”

Dolly Parton has kept fans entertained for years, sending a record-breaking 26 songs to the top of the country music charts. Despite approaching her 80th birthday in January, the “Jolene” singer showed no signs of slowing down, planning a Las Vegas residency for this December. Unfortunately, Parton has battled health issues lately that have left her no choice but to rest, postponing her residency and canceling several other scheduled appearances. Earlier this week, the 11-time Grammy Award winner’s younger sister, Freida Parton, sparked concern after announcing she had been “up all night” praying for Dolly. Now we can all take a collective exhale, as the 9 to 5 star took to social media to personally assure fans she is doing just fine.

Sitting in front of a green screen, Dolly Parton took a break from filming commercials for the Grand Ole Opry to update fans on her health.

“I wanted to say, I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you?” she asked in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday (Oct. 8.) “I’m working hard here.

“Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease,” she continued. “Those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers because I’m a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything, but I want you to know that I’m okay.”

The former Entertainer of the Year has continued working ever since the March 2025 death of Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years. During that time, and throughout his long-standing illness, Dolly admitted she “let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of.”

“So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, ‘We need to take care of this… Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there,” she added. “But I wanted you to know that I’m not dying.”

“I Ain’t Done Working”

Assuring fans of her health, Dolly Parton also took some time to poke fun at AI-generated pictures currently making the rounds online, which she says shows fellow country queen Reba McEntire at her deathbed.

“We both looked like we need to be buried,” Dolly joked.

Turning serious again, she added, “I am not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working. So I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”

