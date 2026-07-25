3 Soft Rock Songs That Defined Summer for Millions of Americans in 1977

Soft rock dominated many a mixtape and radio station in the summer of 1977. If you were there, you probably remember. And the following three soft rock songs from that very year, dropped ahead of summer, were some of the most popular tunes of 1977. Let’s get a little nostalgic and revisit some summertime bangers, shall we?

“Lonely Boy” by Andrew Gold from ‘What’s Wrong With This Picture?’

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This soft rock pop-leaning tune from Andrew Gold was definitely the song of the summer for a hot minute in 1977. “Lonely Boy” dropped in March of that year in the US, and it was a fast hit on the charts. It peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 11 on the UK Singles chart. To this day, it’s still Gold’s biggest success in the US. And MTV fans might remember this song being the last tune to broadcast on the channel’s famed first day on August 1, 1981.

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“It’s Sad To Belong” by England Dan & John Ford Coley from ‘Dowdy Ferry Road’

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A little bit soft rock, a little bit country, and a whole lot to love. “It’s Sad To Belong” was a smash hit well through the summer of 1977. It was virtually inescapable on the radio. England Dan and John Ford Coley dropped this timeless classic in the spring, but it was near the top of the charts for much of the summer. “It’s Sad To Belong” peaked at No. 21 on the Hot 100 and topped the Adult Contemporary chart in the US.

“I Go Crazy” by Paul Davis from ‘Singer Of Songs: Teller Of Tales’

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Paul Davis had quite a hit on his hands with “I Go Crazy” in 1977. And it’s one of the most memorable soft rock songs of the summer of 1977. Written by Davis himself, this soft rock hit made it all the way to No. 7 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Canadian pop chart. It’s been covered by quite a few artists over the years, from Lee Greenwood to Barry Manilow. And after it dropped in June 1977, it became an instant summer classic.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)