4 Songs From the 1980s That Made You Wish You Were From California

Blame it on manifest destiny, population statistics, or a sun-soaked mix of the two, but people have been dreaming, bragging, and singing about California in popular music since, at the very least, the 1960s. Anyone who has been to or has lived in the Golden State understands the hype, which we’ve long celebrated in pop, rock, and even country music (looking at you, Bakersfield).

And if you weren’t already from California in the 1980s, these four songs were guaranteed to make you wish you were.

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“California Girls” by David Lee Roth (1985)

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The Beach Boys made everyone (at least every girl) wish they were from California with their iconic 1965 track, “California Girls”. Two decades later, David Lee Roth gave this pop hit a rock ‘n’ roll twist with his cover on Crazy From The Heat. Actual Beach Boys member Carl Wilson sang on Roth’s version, too. Interestingly, both versions peaked at No. 3.

“I Love L.A.” by Randy Newman (1983)

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Randy Newman celebrates his city in no uncertain terms on his 1983 track “I Love L.A.”, even throwing in a couple of digs at cities further east like Chicago and New York City. Who wouldn’t wish they were from California after hearing Newman’s endorsement? “Everybody’s very happy ‘cause the sun is shining all the time / Looks like another perfect day / I love L.A. / We love it!”

“Babylon Sisters” by Steely Dan (1980)

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Steely Dan’s depiction of the West Coast is warm and moody and mystical in a “fresh from the 1970s” kind of way. The 1980 track could make anyone yearn for a life like the one they sing about: “The end of a perfect day / Distant lights from across the bay.” It’s a little lush and maybe romantic in a clingy, creepy way. But it’s Steely Dan in 1980. That’s to be expected.

“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses (1987)

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Finally, closing out this list of 1980s songs that make you wish you were from California is a classic Guns N’ Roses track: “Welcome To The Jungle”. This song doesn’t even necessarily paint the most appealing portrait of life in the city. But there’s something about the attitude and nasty grittiness of the song that made it so appealing. Like you wanted to say that you were tough enough to call the jungle streets of Hollywood your home, too.

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