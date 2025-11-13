4 Country Songs From 1995 That Still Sound Fresh Today

It’s hard to believe 1995 was 20 years ago, but what a year it was for country music. In 1995, some of the best country songs were ever released, songs that are still classics today. These four country songs were released two decades ago, but still sound amazing today.

“I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It” is the debut single from his third All I Want album. Written by Jeb Stuart Anderson, Steve Dukes, and Mark Hall, the feel-good track says in part, “But I like it, I love it, I want some more of it / I try so hard, I can’t rise above it / Don’t know what it is ’bout that little girl’s lovin’ / But I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.”

Ironically, although it is now one of McGraw’s favorites, and one he still performs today, he wasn’t much of a fan of the song when he first heard it.

“I didn’t think much about recording it,” McGraw admits (via The Boot). “I was kind of cold on it, and I listened to it again, and for some reason, it hit me a whole lot different the second time around.”

“Wild Angels” by Martina McBride

Martina McBride’s “Wild Angels is the title track of her third studio album. Written by Matraca Berg, Gary Harrison, and Harry Stinson, the song is about a couple whose relationship survived, against seemingly insurmountable odds.

“Wild Angels” says, “Must’ve been wild angels, wild angels / Watching over you and me, yeah / Wild angels, wild angels / Baby, what else could it be?“

“Wild Angels” is McBride’s tenth single, and her first to hit No. 1.

“Check Yes Or No” by George Strait

There might not be a more quintessential George Strait song than “Check Yes Or No“. Written by Danny Wells and Dana Hunt Black, the song is on Strait’s Strait Out of the Box boxed set.

“Check Yes Or No” is a sweet, nostalgic song about a boy who has a crush on one of his classmates. The chorus says, “Do you love me? Do you wanna be my friend? / And if you do / Well then don’t be afraid to take me by the hand / If you want to / I think this is how love goes / Check yes or no.”

“‘Check Yes or No,’ that was a pretty big record,” Strait says. “And that was one of the songs, though, that I knew, right away when I first heard it, I wanted to cut it. I couldn’t wait to get home and play it for my son. I knew he’d love it. “

“It Matters To Me” by Faith Hill

Faith Hill captured the emotions of a relationship gone wrong in “It Matters To Me”. Written by Ed Hill and Mark D. Sanders, the song is the title track of Hill’s sophomore record.

In “It Matters To Me”, Hill sings, “When we don’t talk, when we don’t touch / When it doesn’t feel like we’re even in love / It matters to me / When I don’t know what to say, don’t know what to do / Don’t know if it really even matters to you / How can I make you see? / It matters to me.”

“It Matters To Me” became Hill’s third No. 1 single.

Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage