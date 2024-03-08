5 Boston Songs Written or Co-Written by Late Singer Brad Delp

Brad Delp, the singer whose soaring voice powered most of Boston’s classic songs, sadly died by suicide on March 9, 2007. Delp, who was 55, died by carbon monoxide poisoning after inhaling smoke from two charcoal grills he lit in the bathroom of his New Hampshire residence.

Videos by American Songwriter

While Boston’s main songwriter has always been the band’s lead guitarist and founder Tom Scholz, Delp did have a hand in writing several noteworthy songs for the band. Here’s a look at five Boston songs written or co-written by Delp.

“Smokin’” (1976)

Boston’s massively successful 1976 self-titled debut album was packed with memorable songs, including “Smokin’,” which Delp co-wrote with Scholz. The hard-driving party-rock tune dated back to 1973, when the band, then known as Mother’s Milk, recorded a demo version of the song under the tile “Shakin’.”

“Smokin’” was released as the B-side Boston’s hit debut single, “More Than a Feeling,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Smokin’” has gone on to become a staple on classic-rock radio.

“Let Me Take You Home Tonight” (1976)

Closing out the Boston album was the breezy, melodic love song “Let Me Take You Home Tonight,” which Delp wrote. The tune’s verses are driven by a jangly 12-string guitar, while Delp’s multi-tracked vocals soar throughout. The song eventually ends with a rocking anthemic sing-along section.

Incidentally, the Boston album is one of the best-selling debut albums of all time, having sold more than 17 million copies in the U.S. alone.

“Used to Bad News” (1978)

“Used to Bad News” was the only song solely written by Delp on Boston’s 1978 sophomore album, Don’t Look Back. The catchy mid-tempo rock tune finds Delp on the wrong end of a breakup, but telling his departing lover that he’s learned to accept rejection. The track features a prog-flavored keyboard interlude from Scholz that leads into a melody-drenched guitar solo by Barry Goodreau.

“Cool the Engines” (1986)

“Cool the Engines” was featured on Boston’s third album, Third Stage, which was released in 1986. Delp co-wrote the song with Scholz and original Boston bassist Fran Sheehan, who was fired during the Third Stage sessions.

The song was written between 1981 and 1982, but lawsuits with Boston’s record label and internal band conflicts led to a lengthy delay in Third Stage’s release.

“Cool the Engines” features a driving boogie-rock riff that brings to mind ZZ Top. As usual, Delp’s vocals rocket into the stratosphere on the track.

The song was released as a 12-inch promotional single backed by another Third Stage track, “The Launch.” It also was issued as the B-side of “Can’tcha Say (You Believe in Me)/Still in Love,” the third single released from the album. In addition, “Cool the Engines” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

“Walk On” (1994)

“Walk On,” the title track of Boston’s fourth album, was co-written by Delp and Boston bassist David Sikes. However, Delp had left the band in 1989 and had formed a new group called RTZ with former Boston guitarist Goodreau.

“Walk On” was sung by Boston’s then-new frontman Fran Cosmo, who previously was the vocalist in Goodreau’s short-lived band Orion the Hunter. The hard-rocking tune showcases Cosmo’s slightly grittier voice, resulting in a more heavy metal-influenced sound.

“Walk On” reached No. 14 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock tally.

Delp rejoined Boston in time for the band’s tour in support of Walk On, which featured him and Cosmo sharing lead vocal duties.