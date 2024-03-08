Jelly Roll Facing Ban From the Houston Rodeo Thanks to Wife Bunnie Xo’s NSFW Blunder

While once struggling to get his life in order after finding himself on the wrong side of the law, Jelly Roll now sits on top of country music thanks to hits like “Son of a Sinner.” Holding numerous awards, country music fans can’t get enough of the singer as his performances draw massive crowds. Recently, the star performed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with nearly 75,000 people in attendance. Although enjoying his time on stage and even welcoming a special guest, Jelly Roll might have been banned from ever performing at the venue again thanks to his wife Bunnie Xo.

For any fan of Jelly Roll, they know the singer cares for nothing more than family, especially his wife. Sharing their love with fans on social media, Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll have given fans an in-depth look at how they live, parent, and love. But On Wednesday, Bunnie Xo shared the stage with her husband in front of a massive crowd. She admitted in a TikTok video, “Your girl messed up. Apparently, at the Houston Rodeo, you’re not supposed to cuss.” She continued, “You’re not supposed to say one bad word on stage. And if you do, they’ll turn the lights off, kick you out and never let you come back again.”

Explaining that “Nobody told me this”, Bunnie Xo was already adamant that she didn’t want to go on stage. Seeing the crowd, she simply enjoyed watching Jelly Roll soak in the moment. But knowing his love for her, she soon found herself on the stage with him. Excited, Bunnie Xo seemed to let her emotions get the better of her as she took the mic and said, “Houston, what the f**k is up?”

Jelly Roll Welcomes Friend And Fellow Singer On Stage

While watching Jelly Roll turn away from the camera, Bunnie Xo knew she might have had a mishap. She described her husband’s reaction as “the look of despair.” But given how big of a star Jelly Roll is, the venue is sure to give the loving couple a pass.

Outside of breaking the rules, Jelly Roll entertained the crowd with several of his hit songs before surprising them with a special guest, Cody Johnson. Not just trying to shock the crowd, the singer explained how close they were. “Behind the scenes, Cody Johnson has been one of my best friends in country music. Since I came to country music, he has been a mentor. He has been a big brother. He has been my favorite person to talk to at 2 o’clock in the morning.”

Besides sharing the stage with Johnson, Jelly Roll prepares to kick off his new tour, the 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour, on August 27.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)