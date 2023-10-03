New ‘Priscilla’ Trailer Shows the Dark Side of Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Relationship

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley biopic hits theaters on November 3. With exactly a month to go before the story unfolds in theaters around the world, the film, Priscilla, has an official trailer. As a result, viewers can see Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi step into the roles of rock and roll’s most iconic couple.

Videos by American Songwriter

Coppola, who also wrote the screenplay, pulled the plot of Priscilla from Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. It takes a stark look at Elvis’ courtship of the teenage Priscilla Beaulieu, the progression of their relationship, as well as the turbulence of their love.

According to distributor A24, “Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

In the Priscilla trailer, we see the other side of the iconic love story. Elvis dominates the underage Priscilla and dictates how she dresses as well as how she does her hair and makeup. Additionally, viewers get a glimpse of the late rocker’s explosive temper as he lashes out at his young bride.

The film will get a wide release in November. However, it premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last month. Presley was there for the premiere. After watching the movie, she praised Coppola’s adaptation of her memoir, according to Pitchfork. “Sofia did an amazing job, she did her homework,” she said. Presley added, “I really put everything out for her that I could.”

This film comes a year after the hit biopic Elvis. Unlike that film, though, this one will not feature the voice of the King of Rock and Roll. Instead, it will include covers of the King’s songs. Elvis Presley Enterprises has decided that none of the late rocker’s songs will appear in the film. “They don’t like projects they haven’t originated, and they’re protective of their brand,” Coppola said about the entity that owns the majority of Elvis’ brand. About the decision, the writer-director said, “It made us be more creative.”

Coppola believes that Priscilla will give moviegoers a look at the other side of the story told in last year’s Oscar-nominated Baz Luhrmann epic Elvis.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images