Nashville Music Events You Won’t Want to Miss For January 12-15

Looking for something music-related to do this weekend? We’ve got the scoop on what’s going down in Nashville and select cities across the U.S. There are plenty of live music events to catch this long weekend, so don’t miss out.

Live Music Events in Nashville, Tennessee

January 12

Restless Road, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Restless Road is coming to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Friday, January 12. The band is releasing its debut album on October 20, 2024, and meanwhile, they’ve been hitting local venues with their already-released hits like “Bar Friends,” “Last Rodeo,” and “I Don’t Wanna Be That Guy.” Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is located at 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee 37201. Tickets for the show are available here. Doors are at 6:00 pm, with the show starting at 8:00 pm.



End of the Line: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band, The Mulehouse

At The Mulehouse in Columbia, Tennessee, you can catch End of the Line: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band. The Mulehouse is located at 812 S High St, Columbia, TN 38401. The show starts at 7:00 pm, and tickets can be purchased here.

January 13

Songwriter Session: Kent Blazy and Cory Batten, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Songwriters Kent Blazy and Cory Batten will be hosting a session at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum from 12-12:45 pm. Blazy has written for Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney, John Pardi, and Patty Loveless. Batten has written songs for Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, and Blake Shelton. Together, they co-wrote Chris Young’s latest hit.

Additionally, through January 31 the Hall of Fame and Museum is hosting a Pay What You Want program for locals who reside in Davidson and its bordering counties.

Opry at the Ryman: Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, Mandy Barnett, and More

John Conlee, Jeannie Seely, Mark Wills, and Charlie Worsham join the others at the Ryman Auditorium for a night of country and Americana music at the Grand Ole Opry’s former home. The show starts at 7:00 pm and tickets are still available here.

The Stolen Faces: Grateful Dead Tribute Band, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

This Grateful Dead tribute band is setting up at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for a night of groovy rock & roll. If you’re a fan of the Dead (or the Dead tribute bands), you won’t want to miss this show. Tickets are available here. Doors are at 6:00 pm and the show starts at 8:00 pm.

January 14

Dig: A Record Buying Event, The Factory at Franklin

From 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at The Factory at Franklin, you can dig through 14,000 square feet of records. Shop for a friend or your personal vinyl collection, but if you love records, make sure you don’t miss this event hosted by Luna Record Shop. General admission tickets or VIP tickets are available here. The Factory at Franklin is located in Liberty Hall, 230 Franklin Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064.

Musician Spotlight: Zoe & Cloyd, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Natalya Zoe Weinstein and Cloyd Miller will host a session at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm. Zoe is a fiddler and vocalist, while Cloyd is a multi-instrumentalist. Together they blend bluegrass, jazz, and klezmer into a unique genre all their own. Their fifth album, Songs of Our Grandfathers, came out in 2023.

Let Freedom Sing! Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Featuring the Nashville Symphony, tenor Rodrick Dixon, spoken word poet Wisdom Wright, Celebration Chorus, and Celebration Youth Chorus, this music event starts at 7:30 pm at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The show is a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and role in the Civil Rights Movement. Tickets are available here.

January 15

Nashville Monday Night Jazz, Solberg Studios Nashville

Weekly, Solberg Studios Nashville hosts Monday Night Jazz, where local jazz musicians can come and jam together from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Check out Monday Night Jazz’s Facebook page for more details as Monday draws closer. Solberg Studios is located at 1618 Jefferson St, Nashville, Tennessee 37208.

Music Festivals

January 12-15 – 30A Songwriters Festival 2024, Santa Rosa Beach, FL

January 13 – ALTer Ego Festival 2024, Los Angeles, CA

Other Music Events

January 12

Music Under the Stars, Pompano Beach, FL, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm: 20-98 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062

Taylor’s Version Dance Party at Brooklyn Bowl New York, 11:00 pm: 61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249

Punk Rock Karaoke at Saint Vitus Bar, Brooklyn, NY, 6:30-10:30: 1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11222

The Tankerays at The Sherbino, Ridgway, CO, 7:00 pm: 604 Clinton St, Ridgway, Colorado 81432

January 13

Free Live Music Weekends, Coyote Hole Ciderworks, Mineral, VA: 225 Oak Grove DriveMineral, VA 23117

TJF Jazz Jam, Hotel Congress Plaza Stage, Tuscon, AZ: 311 E. Congress, Tucson, Arizona 85701

The Commodores, The Vista Center for the Arts, Surprise, AZ: 15660 N Parkview Place, Surprise, Arizona 85374

Smells Like Nirvana, The Cotillion, Wichita, KS: 11120 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, Kansas 67209

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images