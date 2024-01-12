Why Is Paula Abdul Trending? “Stop Believing What You See on the Internet” and Ariana Grande Pays Homage

Besides releasing hit albums like Forever Your Girl, Paula Abdul gained fame for her choreography. Her ability to move across a stage not only helped her become a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers but she also worked with stars like Janet Jackson. She even won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video in 1991 for “Opposites Attract.” While continuing to work in both the music and television industry, fans recently read news that the star passed away. But given the age of the internet, it appears that the 61-year-old is not dead but alive and thriving.

On Wednesday, a Facebook page caused a firestorm of rumors when it posted “R.I.P. Paula Abdul.” As the page gained more attention, the rumor of her supposed death hit social media platforms like Twitter. According to the Facebook page, “At about 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday (January 10, 2024), our beloved singer Paula Abdul passed away. Paula Abdul was born on June 19, 1962 in San Fernando. She will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

With some taking the post as truth, the comment section was filled with love and condolences for the singer. The only problem—it was false. Some caught the hoax, noting how no major outlets reported on her passing. Given her years in the spotlight and her contributions to music and film, her passing would fill more than a simple Facebook page.

Me checking twitter to make sure Paula Abdul is okay pic.twitter.com/Hhf3a8sXHs — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 12, 2024

While the rumor fizzled, it did catch the attention of Abdul’s reps, who released a statement explaining, “She joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. She’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.”

On Friday, Abdul’s name continued to dominate headlines thanks to the return single from Ariana Grande titled, “yes, and?” In the newly released music video, Grande can be seen paying homage to Abdul’s music video for “Cold Hearted.”

Ariana Grande’s ‘yes, and?’ music video references Paula Abdul’s music video for ‘Cold Hearted.’ pic.twitter.com/ghFUpsBYwr — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 12, 2024

Paula Abdul Joins Death Hoax With Prince of Darkness

Looking at her Instagram page, Abdul appears healthy and happy as she recently celebrated both International Choreographers Day and the new year. In her 2024 post, she wrote, “I’m infinitely grateful for all that has happened this past year, and so looking forward to the many blessings that lie ahead in 2024. I’m eternally appreciative of all the love I continuously and generously receive from all of you. I love you all endlessly! Wishing everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous new year.”

Abdul joins a growing list of celebrities who once watched as the internet believed they were dead. The most recent incident happened to the Prince of Darkness himself Ozzy Osbourne who declared “I’m not dead. I’m not going any-f**king-where and I’m going to go do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway.”

