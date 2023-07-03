5 Essential Songs in Memory of Rick Froberg

Post-hardcore and punk bands like Pitchfork, Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes, and Obits were made all the more hard-driving with singer-guitarist Rick Froberg at the helm. With his distinctive all-powerful vocals and his ripping guitar chops, Froberg, in all of his musical projects, helped to craft timeless hardcore hits.

In memory of the musician who passed away on Friday (June 30), we’ve compiled five essential songs from his catalog.

1. “Milk Cow Blues” – Obits (2009)

Froberg’s time in the garage rock band Obits spawned a near-decade’s worth of dingy, punk-flecked tunes like the 2009 release “Milk Cow Blues.” The vicious rock tune comes alive in an almost surf rock-esque slide, soon erupting into an intense showcase of Froberg’s jarring guitar flourishes and cool vocals.

2. “Automatic Midnight” – Hot Snakes (2000)

The musician’s stint in the post-hardcore outfit Hot Snakes, alongside his longtime bandmate John Reis, has birthed a vast sum of his catalog, including the 2000 tune “Automatic Midnight.” The full-throttle song kicks off with sharp synth tones just as the power kicks in for a non-stop rocker.

3. “Braintrust” – Hot Snakes (2004)

The 2004 released “Braintrust” is another Hot Snakes hit and essential in the Froberg catalog. Born from a barrage of drum kits and the swelling shriek of a searing guitar, “Braintrust” offers a taste of Hot Snakes and Froberg himself at their finest.

4. “Bullet Train to Vegas” – Drive Like Jehu (1994)

Froberg’s early post-hardcore project Drive Like Jehu saw the birth of part-emo, part-punk masterpieces like the menacing “Bullet Train to Vegas.” From its guttural guitar thrashes to its ferociously wailed lyrics, the 1994 tune was the perfect foil to showcase the band’s depraved and dangerous sound.

5. “I Need a Doctor” – Hot Snakes (2018)

The 2018 released album Jericho Sirens, Hot Snakes’ fourth album and their first in fourteen years, gifted fans with the ripping “I Need a Doctor.” In the video below, Froberg can be seen yowling the tune’s urgent lyrics into the mic.

Photo by Gaelle Beri/Redferns