Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” Reigns at No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 15th Week

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” has maintained its No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 for the 15th week! According to Luminate, in the week ending June 29, the album earned 110,500 equivalent album units in the U.S., experiencing a slight increase of less than 1%.

Videos by American Songwriter

Released through Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, One Thing at a Time now holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 21 reigned for 24 nonconsecutive weeks in 2011-2012.

Impressively, the Republic label has dominated the chart for the past 17 consecutive weeks, starting from the March 18 tally when One Thing at a Time debuted at No. 1. The album spent 12 consecutive weeks in the top spot before Taylor Swift’s Midnights briefly reclaimed the position on the June 10 chart. Subsequently, Stray Kids’ 5-STAR debuted at No. 1 on the June 17 chart. However, One Thing at a Time made a triumphant return to No. 1 for the past three weeks, spanning the June 24 to July 8 charts.

Republic Records has achieved a milestone by securing the top position on the Billboard chart for the 17th consecutive week. This accomplishment marks the longest streak for any label since 1992 when Mercury Records held the record for 17 consecutive weeks with Billy Ray Cyrus’ album Some Gave All.

The Billboard 200 chart determines the weekly popularity of albums in the United States using a multi-metric consumption approach known as equivalent album units. These units, compiled by Luminate, encompass various factors such as album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit represents the equivalent of one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or a specific number of ad-supported or paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Released on March 3, 2023, this is Wallen’s third studio album with an impressive tracklist of 36 songs. The album includes notable singles like “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know,” “Last Night,” and the title track. Additionally, it features exciting collaborations with renowned artists such as Eric Church, Hardy, and Ernest. Wallen is set to embark on the One Night at a Time Tour, commencing in April 2023.

(Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)