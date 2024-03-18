5 Fascinating Facts About Rush’s Self-Titled Debut Album in Honor of Its 50th Anniversary

Rush’s self-titled album was released 50 years ago, on March 18, 2024. The record that launched the legendary Canadian prog-rock trio was different from every other Rush album, in that it did not feature drummer Neil Peart, who joined the band after the release of Rush.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here are five fascination facts about the Rush album:

[RELATED: Alex Lifeson Talks “No Brainer” Decision to Rejoin Geddy Lee on Stage and Giving Rush Fans Closure]

Rush’s Debut Was Its Only Album to Feature Founding Drummer John Rutsey

Drummer John Rutsey co-founded Rush with guitarist Alex Lifeson and singer/bassist Jeff Jones in 1968, although Jones was replaced by Geddy Lee after the group’s first gig.

Rutsey recorded the band’s first album with Lifeson and Lee, as well as two non-album tracks that were released as Rush’s debut single (see below). The album was initially released March 18, 1974, only in Canada, on the group’s own Moon Records label.

Rutsey left Rush after a concert on July 25, 1974, at Centennial Hall in London, Ontario, Canada. There were several reasons for the drummer’s exit from the band, including health concerns over diabetes, musical differences, and his dislike of touring.

He was replaced by Peart, who also immediately became the group’s primary lyricist (Lee and Lifeson had shared that duty on Rush).

On May 11, 2008, Rutsey died of an apparent heart attack, a complication of his diabetes. He was just 52.

Rush Released a Cover Song as Single in Advance of Its Debut Album

During the sessions for Rush’s first album, the trio recorded a cover of the Buddy Holly tune “Not Fade Away,” which they regularly played live at the time. The track was released as Rush’s debut single in September 1973, along with an original tune titled “You Can’t Fight It” as the B-side. The group initially intended to include the songs on the album, but eventually scrapped that plan in favor of featuring newer material.

Rush’s cover of “Not Fade Away” peaked at No. 88 on the Canadian singles chart.

The Rush Album Yielded a Top-40 Hit in Canada

Two tracks from the Rush album were released as singles in Canada—“Finding My Way” and “In the Mood.” While “Finding My Way” failed to chart, “In the Mood” reached No. 31 on the singles tally.

“In the Mood” was the only song solely written by Lee on Rush. He co-wrote the others with Lifeson.

A Cleveland Radio Station Was Instrumental in the Rush Album’s Success

Sales of the Rush album were initially slow until Donna Halper, a DJ for the Cleveland rock radio station WMMS, added the song “Working Man” to her playlist. The tune became extremely popular in Cleveland and import copies of Rush started selling out in local stores.

WMMS also sponsored one of Rush’s first U.S. shows, which took place in Cleveland in August 1974.

Mercury Records took notice, and gave Rush a wide release later in 1974. The album wound up peaking at No. 86 on the Canadian albums chart and No. 105 on the Billboard 200. Rush has been certified gold by the RIAA for sales of more than 500,000 in the U.S.

“Working Man” Is the Only Song on Rush that the Band Played Regularly Throughout Its Career

According to Setlist.fm, Rush played “Working Man” 906 times during its long career. It was the only song from the band’s debut album that the group continued to play regularly throughout its career.

“Working Man” was the final song that Rush played at the band’s last concert, which took place on August 1, 2015, at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Rush actually played “In the Mood” at more shows than it played “Working Man,” 970, although the last time the band performed “In the Mood” in concert was in 1990.

The band also dusted off another song from the Rush album for its 2015 farewell tour set, “What You’re Doing.” Before 2015, the group hadn’t played that tune live since 1977.

Rush Track List: