Alex Lifeson’s Bandmate, Andy Curran, Predicts Rush Reunion in 2024

Next year, 2024, marks the 50th anniversary of Rush’s eponymous debut. It may also be the perfect year for Rush to reunite to commemorate the golden milestone in some way.

Videos by American Songwriter

Following the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020, the chances of the Canadian prog rockers reuniting with singer and bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson have been slim, but the two have not ruled out a possible reunion, according to Andy Curran, who plays with Lifeson in the band Envy of None.

[RELATED: Rush’s Geddy Lee Reveals Title of New Memoir]

“I’m going to answer in two ways,” said Curran in a recent interview. “I’m going to say [that] I hope they do, as a Rush fan. I hope those boys do because I see that there’s a lot of race left in both of those horses. Those guys are extremely creative guys. I would be shocked if they didn’t do something together. That’s maybe the hopeful side of me.”

Rush released their 19th and final album together, Clockwork Angels, in 2012, and had their final run of shows with Peart in 2015 on the band’s R40 Live Tour. Since then, Lee has been working on his memoir, My Effin’ Life, out Nov. 14, 2023, along with a television show.

“I do know that Geddy is spending a lot of time and has just announced the release of his book, his memoir, [and] he’s got a TV show that he’s working on,” shared Curran. “Alex is an avid golfer, and I think that the boys are enjoying the time away from that very sort of write-tour-record-tour, rinse, and repeat.”

Lifeson has since returned to music and has been playing with Envy of None, which includes Curran, singer Maiah Wynne, and guitarist and keyboardist Alfio Annibalini. The band released their self-titled debut in 2022, which includes an instrumental tribute to his late Rush bandmate Peart called “Western Sunset.”

[RELATED: Alex Lifeson Returns to the Limelight]

“I’m working so much right now with the Envy of None stuff and I must have six or seven other asks from other people and it’s kept me super busy,” Lifeson told American Songwriter in 2023. “I’m in a great spot.”

Lifeson and Lee recently reunited on stage in 2022 for a performance of their 1977 song “Closer to the Heart” at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado during a special concert celebrating the 25th anniversary of the animated series South Park. That year, the duo also teased some “recordings” in the studio, to promote a new interactive Rush pinball machine, released by Stern Pinball.

Earlier in 2023, Lifeson and Lee also promoted their Rush Golden Ale Beer and mustard.

Though a reunion isn’t definite, Curran said 2024 would be the perfect year for Lee and Lifeson to do something together again with the 50th anniversary of Rush.

“The interesting thing is the 50th anniversary of [debut album] ‘Rush’ next year,” said Curran. “So I think if there’s ever going to be a time, then we might see something happening next year.”

Read American Songwriter’s 2023 interview with Alex Lifeson HERE.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic