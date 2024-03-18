The Who’s Roger Daltrey Announces North American Tour in 2024

Fans of The Who are going to have one killer summer this year. Roger Daltrey is kicking off a brief North American tour in June, with support from singer/songwriters KT Tunstall and Ban Bern. The tour will span a few cities in the US, plus a date in Niagra Falls, Ontario. According to an announcement from The Who’s website, this tour will feature Daltrey in semi-acoustic sets.

The Roger Daltrey 2024 Tour will start on June 12 in Vienna, Virginia at The Wolf Trap Filene Center with support from KT Tunstall. The nine-date tour will end on June 29 in Highland Park, Illinois at The Pavilion at Ravinia with KT Tunstall.

There are a few different ways that fans can get tickets to this fairly short tour. There will be a few different presale events that will go live on March 20 and 21 on Ticketmaster at 10:00 am EDT.

General on-sale will start on March 22 at 10:00 am EDT. If the presale ends up selling out your selected tour date, we recommend checking out Stubhub. Stubhub is a great secondary ticketing platform that often has after-sale tickets available, even for sold-out concerts. Plus, you won’t have to worry about scams with the FanProtect Program.

This is going to be an intimate, semi-acoustic, stripped-down version of Roger Daltrey that fans rarely see from the singer. Don’t miss your chance to get tickets!

June 12 – Wolf Trap, Filene Center – Vienna, VA (with KT Tunstall)

June 14 – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino – Niagara Falls, ON (with KT Tunstall)

June 16 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY (with KT Tunstall)

June 18 – The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY (with KT Tunstall)

June 20 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA (with KT Tunstall)

June 22 – Tanglewood, The Koussevitzky Music Shed – Lenox, MA (with KT Tunstall)

June 25 – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre – Detroit, MI (with Dan Bern)

June 27 – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN (with Dan Bern)

June 29 – The Pavilion at Ravinia – Highland Park, IL (with KT Tunstall)

Photo by Kevin Winter

