5 Great Americana-Influenced Elton John Songs in Honor of His 77th Birthday

Happy Birthday to Elton John, who turned 77 on March 25, 2024. John has had an incredibly successful music career that’s seen him explore a variety of genres, including baroque pop, pop rock, hard rock, disco, show tunes, and more.

An interesting aspect about the British singer/songwriter’s music, particularly during his career’s early years, was the strong influence of Americana on his music, including blues, gospel, country, and folk. John was a huge fan of Leon Russell, while his lyricist, Bernie Taupin, had a fascination with the Old West, cowboy movies, and Southern U.S. culture. In addition, both John and Taupin were enamored with the mostly Canadian roots-rock group The Band.

These influences led John and Taupin to create quite a few memorable Americana-inspired songs that were featured on his first several albums. In honor of John’s birthday, here’s a look at 5 great Americana-influenced songs from his early heyday:

“Take Me to the Pilot” (1970)

“Take Me to the Pilot” was a song from John’s self-titled second album, which was released in 1970. The dramatic, gospel-infused song features John soulfully belting out enigmatic lyrics like a preacher possessed with the Holy Spirit.

Both Taupin and John have said that they have no idea what the lyrics to “Take Me to the Pilot” mean.

Interestingly, the song originally was released in the U.S. as a single, with “Your Song” as its B-side. However, radio stations embraced the latter tune, which became John’s breakthrough hit, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Border Song” (1970)

“Border Song” also was featured on the Elton John album. The uplifting gospel-inspired song features lyrics that call for unity between people of different races.

John said in a 1975 book that he wrote the third verse of “Border Song,” making it among his only tunes to which he’s contributed lyrics.

“Border Song” was the first single released from Elton John; it peaked at No. 92 on the Hot 100. Aretha Franklin covered the song in 1970, and her version reached No. 37 on the same chart.

“Country Comfort” (1971)

“Country Comfort” was lead track of John’s third studio album, Tumbleweed Connection, which probably was the Elton record most influenced by American music.

Offering up his best attempt at a Southern drawl, John sings about the pleasures of rural life in the American South. Fiddle, steel guitar, and acoustic guitar add to the down-home, country feel of the song.

Rod Stewart recorded a cover of “Country Comfort” that was released in June 1970, several months before John’s own version was issued.

“Burn Down the Mission” (1971)

“Burn Down the Mission” is the final track on Tumbleweed Connection. The song is a cinematic country-gospel ballad that’s apparently about members of an impoverished community who try to take action against a wealthy man who’s oppressing them.

John regularly played “Burn Down the Mission” in concert during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2022 and 2023. It was one of the only non-hits included in John’s set on the trek.

Phil Collins covered “Burn Down the Mission” for the 1991 John/Taupin tribute album Two Rooms. Toto recorded their own version for their 2002 covers album Through the Looking Glass.

“Holiday Inn” (1971)

“Holiday Inn” was featured on John’s fourth studio album, Madman Across the Water. The tune is a celebratory country-rock song about being in a band on tour in the U.S.

The song is enhanced by Davey Johnstone’s fluid mandolin playing throughout, and ends with an infectious, jangly, bluegrass-inspired solo.