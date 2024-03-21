Metallica Honors Elton John With Special Performance at the 2024 Gershwin Prize

Besides sharing his talents with the world, Elton John used his voice and showmanship to completely dominate the music industry. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the singer, with the help of lyricist Bernie Taupin, sold over 300 million albums and won countless awards. A member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, John was even knighted in 1998. While being honored recently at the 2024 Gershwin Prize, the singer watched as Metallica covered one of his hit songs.

While hosted by Billy Porter, John and Taupin received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Adding to their massive list of accolades, the night also welcomed Metallica to the stage as they covered, “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding”, which accompanied John’s 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

One of those things you thought you’d never see in Washington — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson head-bopping along to @Metallica at the @librarycongress #GershwinPrize for Elton John and Bernie Taupin.



See it April 8 on @PBS. pic.twitter.com/lCJB27SjFx — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) March 21, 2024

When the band announced their involvement during the ceremony, Metallica praised both John and Taupin. “Elton and Bernie have been collaborating for 56 years and counting, and together, they have penned some of our lifetime’s most memorable and influential songs.” The band continued, “We are thrilled to celebrate this honour with them, and we look forward to an incredible evening of unique performances from their remarkable collection of songs.”

Elton John Believes Metallica Wrote “One Of The Best Songs Ever”

While the performance will air on PBS on April 8, a portion of Metallica’s cover was shared online. Gaining over 35,000 views, fans loved the cover, writing, “These are all great things which belong together.”

A few years ago, John praised Metallica, listing their song “Nothing Else Matters” as “one of the best songs ever written.” With the words coming from an icon, frontman James Hetfield was moved to tears when hearing the words. At the time, John said, “It’s a song that never gets old. And playing on this track, I just couldn’t wait. The chord structure, the melodies, the time changes, it’s got drama written all over it.” He insisted, “Metallica are probably the crème de la crème of those kind of bands. You can’t really define them. They’re not a heavy metal band. They’re a musical band. Their songs aren’t just heavy metal. They’re beautiful songs. This is such a melodic song — it’s f**king great, actually.”

