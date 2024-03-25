Jelly Roll Reveals How His Daughter Bailee’s Outlook on His Fame Changed Over the Years

Parents with teenagers know that it’s almost impossible to be cool in the eyes of their kids. However, Jelly Roll doesn’t have that problem with his 15-year-old daughter Bailee Ann. It took some time for her to come around. But now she enjoys the fact that her dad is one of the biggest names in country music and is constantly traveling across the country.

Jelly Roll recently appeared on an episode of Taste of Country Nights. During his conversation with host Evan Paul, he talked about how Bailee feels about having a famous musician as a father. He also revealed that it has taken time for her to stop resenting his fame.

Jelly Roll Discusses Bailee Ann’s Opinion on His Career

As she progresses through her teenage years, Bailee’s perspectives on life are starting to shift. Jelly Roll said this is allowing he to have a more positive outlook on his fame. However, that wasn’t always the case.

“I think for a while she loved it, but she was like maybe a little bitter about it because it took her father away from her,” Jelly Roll said. With multiple television appearances and a grueling tour schedule, it’s easy to see how a kid could feel negatively about his line of work. “She looked at this thing like, ‘This thing’s really cool and it helps our family and all this other stuff, but this dude is also gone 200 days a year because of it,” he added.

Now, however, Bailee is a little older and can join her dad and Bunnie on the road a little more often. That changed things in her eyes. “Now, she’s like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever! I get to fly to see him in New York. I get to fly to see him in L.A.,’” he said. So, now Bailee gets to spend time with her dad and Bunnie while also having experiences that most kids her age could only dream of.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

