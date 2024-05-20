Staind Lead Singer Aaron Lewis Heartbroken After Bandmate Jon Wysocki’s Death at 53

Jon Wysocki, who helped found the band Staind in 1995, has died at the age of 53. His bandmates in Lydia’s Castle broke the news on social media with a brief statement. “On 5/18/2024 at 8:02pm, Jon Wysocki passed away surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly,” the band wrote. “An official statement will be developed shortly.”

Wysocki was also drummer for the band Soil from 2011 to 2012, following his departure from Staind. His former bandmates in Soil also released a statement, writing, “Today we lost one of the greats. Jon Wysocki was not only a great friend, a great drummer, but a great human being. It was an honor to have him in SOIL for the time we did. We had so many laughs, so many good times. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again dear friend….”

Staind consisted of Wysocki, singer Aaron Lewis, guitarist Mike Mushok, and bassist Johnny April from 1995 until 2011, when Wysocki was let go from the band. He then joined Soil for a year, before joining Lydia’s Castle in 2021.

While Wysocki was with Staind, the band achieved three consecutive No. 1 albums—Break the Cycle from 2001, 14 Shades of Grey from 2003, and Chapter V from 2005.

Jon Wysocki of Staind Has Died, Former Band Members Release Statement

Jon Wysocki’s former bandmates from Staind also released a statement regarding the news of Wysocki’s death. Posting on Instagram, they wrote, “We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together.”

The statement continued, “From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon’s family and fans around the world who loved him.”

Staind’s lead singer, Aaron Lewis, made a separate statement on Instagram. “I’m so sad. I lost my friend. A friend I loved like a brother… fought with like a brother… cared for like a brother… worried about like a brother… cried over like a brother… because he was my brother in arms. My journey would’ve been different without him,” he wrote in part.

The statement concluded, “I’ll see you on the other side my friend. My brother. Godspeed. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his family and loved ones. I’m so f—ing sad. He will be missed.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images