Who Are ‘The Voice’ Season 26 Coaches? A Beloved Former Coach Returns & the First-Ever Coaching Duo Exits

Throughout the seasons, The Voice watched as stars like Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton helped coach their singers into the finale. Not afraid to shake things up, season 25 featured singers like Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay. And while their chemistry led to some hilarious moments on screen, it appears that season 26 will welcome a new lineup that has fans already sharing their excitement.

Videos by American Songwriter

For Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper, and Legend, the season finale will mark the end of their time on The Voice. While enjoying their time alongside country icon Reba, season 26 will include new faces and one seasoned veteran. Although fans of American Idol anxiously await to hear which star will take over for Katy Perry, The Voice has already announced the new lineup that will welcome back Reba and even fan-favorite Gwen Stefani. Leaving the show shortly after her husband, Blake Shelton, departed, it appears that Stefani is missing her comfortable chair.

Blake Shelton Hints At A Return To ‘The Voice’

Having an extensive knowledge of the show, Reba and Stefani will welcome newcomers Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. Premiering this fall, season 26 is looking to be one of the best seasons yet. And fans agreed as they filled the comment section with love and support. “That’s actually a really good variety of musical styles. Country, vintage crooning, modern pop, and rap.” Another fan added, “Snoop was an incredible mentor when he was on, he could take the win.” And one person joked, “What’s so hilarious about Snoop is he’ll either have the worst team or somehow win it there’s no in between.”

While Stefani is looking forward to her return to The Voice, Shelton remains happy with his decision to leave. He told ET, “Every day feels a little bit better.” Although not looking to return, the country singer admitted there was one way to get him back. “If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I’d return] for one season, a one-off. That would be fun for me… That would be something I would be interested in doing.”

With Shelton offering a great idea, The Voice is sure to keep that in mind for future seasons. But for now, season 26 will feature one of the most diverse lineups of coaches yet.

(Photo by Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic)