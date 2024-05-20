How Much Money Does ‘The Voice’ Winner Earn? Cash Prize and Record Deal Details

Since debuting back in 2011, The Voice watched as stars like Blake Shelton, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, and numerous others coached aspiring artists in hopes of landing a spot in the finale. Currently on season 25, the show has crowned 24 winners. There was Javier Colon, Jake Hoot, Jermaine Paul, Gina Miles, and the winner of season 24, Huntley. While each singer proved themselves to be the best, there is more up for grabs than just becoming the next winner of The Voice. Much like other singing competitions, the crown comes with a sizable cash prize and even a record deal. But just how much are the winners walking away with?

Over the seasons, the winners of The Voice received the chance to sign a record deal with labels like Universal Music Group and even Big Machine Label Group. But while the record deals changed over the seasons – one aspect has remained the same as every winner walked away with a cash prize of $100,000. And thanks to the record deal, winners are eligible to receive royalties from the sales.

‘The Voice’ Has More Control Than Many Think

According to the New York Daily News, during the filming of The Voice, each contestant receives a small cash allowance to help cover their cost. While not a bad deal, there are numerous stipulations put into the contract. Looking at the details, The Voice is allowed to change the rules whenever the producers feel like it. They can even eliminate a contestant who is winning due to public votes. Allowing the producers to completely ignore the voting system put in place, the contestants juggle more than performing if they want to make it into the finale.

With $100,000 and a record deal on the line, many winners continue to receive help from their coaches. During season 14, Brynn Cartelli ended up winning and found herself opening for Kelly Clarkson on the Meaning of Life tour. So while gaining the crown comes with some perks, it seems that winning opens a door in the music industry with the potential of becoming a music icon.

