Abi Carter Breaks Silence on ‘American Idol’ Win and Being First Female Champion in Over 4 Years

On Sunday, fans of American Idol enjoyed a season finale that spanned three hours and featured some amazing performances. For Abi Carter, her time on the show started when first met the judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, performing Billie Eilish’s song from the hit film Barbie. Seeming to come full circle, during the season finale, the singer performed another Billie Eilish song and even her own original song “This Isn’t Over.” And seeming to write the future, it wasn’t over for Carter as she became the newest winner of American Idol. Always dreaming of being on the show, Carter shared a heartfelt message about her journey.

While winning American Idol just a few hours ago, the reality of the night is still setting in for Carter. But wanting to express her feelings about the moment, she posted a few pictures on Instagram with the caption, “HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE!??!?!?!? I couldn’t have imagined winning #americanidol when I started this whole journey. We haven’t had a girl winner in over 4 years and to be the first after so many seasons is the greatest honor.”

‘American Idol’ Judges Couldn’t Get Enough Of Abi Carter

Spending the last few months competing on American Idol, Carter’s journey to the stage was years in the making. She continued, “I’m just a girl from Indio, who used to sing on street corners, and now I’ve had the pleasure and privilege to work with some of the most talented people in the industry and be heard by millions of people. This is my dream and I know it’s just the beginning. I love you all so much.”

Gaining thousands of likes on Instagram, nothing compared to the praise she received from the judges. Perry insisted, “Thank you for being an example of singing from your heart. What were you made for? You were made for this. 100%.”

If Perry’s words weren’t enough, Bryan continued to shower Carter with love by admitting, “That may be the winner of American Idol. I’ve never heard the crew clap.”

Although excited about winning American Idol, with Carter’s wide range and stunning voice, winning the singing competition is just the start of a beautiful career in music.

