5 Hits About Freedom from the ’80s and Early ’90s that Are Just as Relevant Today

The 1980s and early ’90s represented an unusually optimistic period in American history, despite the fact the Cold War was hanging like a scythe over our collective heads. We celebrated the freedom that we had in this country and our ability to express ourselves. In reality, that wasn’t always the case given the retro-conservative politics of the time, but the Reagan era brought in this rather naive period of unfettered optimism that we have lost ever since. Here are five songs from that period that represent both the optimistic and cynical side of that period.

Scorpions, “Wind of Change” (1991)

The Scorpions scored their biggest hit by far with this emotional ballad. It actually featured whistling, which rarely factors into any major pop or rock singles. The Berlin Wall had already come down, Communism was on the retreat in Eastern Europe, and there was a sense that a lot of former Soviet-controlled countries—and the declining Soviet Union itself—were now going to experience the power of democracy. The song was particularly poignant coming from the Scorpions, who at one point were known as a West German metal band and who had seen the detrimental effects of Communism divide their homeland throughout their lives. The song was hopeful and sentimental and a good example of a popular metal ballad digging into something deeper and more socially profound. Frontman Klaus Meine recently amended a few lyrics to reference the fight for freedom in Ukraine and remove any romanticization of Russia where Putin has reversed social and democratic progress. The song is now part of the billion views club on YouTube.

George Michael, “Freedom ’90” (1990)

Since Wham! already had a song called “Freedom,” its former frontman George Michael decided to name his next track “Freedom ’90.” Even thought he was addressing his artistic freedom and not wanting to trapped in a stifling contract by his record label, this song also became a kind of coming-out anthem. Michael was still in the closet at this point and would not come out until 1998, and it’s not surprising to think there was a certain subtext to this song.

There’s something

Deep inside of me

There’s someone

Else I’ve got to be

Take back your

Picture in a frame

Take back your

Singing in the rain

I just hope you understand

Sometimes the clothes

Do not make the man

Even if unintentonal, “Freedom ’90” was an upbeat way to explore the acceptance of people’s different sexual and gender preferences. Intentionally, all of the lyrics are lip-synched by supermodels in the David Fincher-directed video, most of them women. Boy George paved the way for this theme somewhat earlier in the decade with Culture Club’s “Karma Chameleon,” but this track was a more overt and celebratory dance floor anthem that could get people grooving no matter what.

Neil Young, “Rockin’ in the Free World” (1989)

Despite its title and hard-rocking quality, Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” was an ironic commentary on the fact that, despite all of the freedom being espoused by conservative leaders at the time, there were a lot of social ills that plagued this country, including poverty and homelessness. Talking the talk and walking the walk are two different things. At the same time, some viewed this as a song of optimism, particularly for people in Eastern Europe where Communism was waning. Either way, it’s a blistering anthem that made a strong statement and showed how potent hard rock can be when mixed with sobering material.

David Hasselhoff, “Looking for Freedom” (1989)

This David Hasselhoff single was co-written by Gary Cowtan and Jack White (not of The White Stripes) in 1978. It was originally recorded by three other artists before the Hoff released his own version in December 1988 that reportedly went on to sell 500,000 copies in Germany and hit No. 1. “Looking for Freedom” is a grandiose pop-rock anthem about a young man seeking to make it in the world without his wealthy father’s help. The video unnecessarily utilized a lot of Knight Rider crash footage and a scene in which an injured Hasselhoff is being looked over by sexy nurses. (Evidently, that’s part of what freedom is all about.) Fun fact: Hasselhoff’s Brandenburg Gate performance of this song in December 1989—during the time when the Berlin Wall was being town down—turned him into a star in Germany and gave him a career there that no one expected. Talk about being at the right place at the right time.

Night Ranger, “You Can Still Rock in America” (1983)

Whereas Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” made an ironic commentary by its title and chorus, this Night Ranger track was a subtext-free celebration of exactly what the title proudly proclaimed. The song was not deep or soul searching, but it was a very upbeat, catchy anthem that could get crowds going. The hot licks, riffs, and solos traded by guitarists Jeff Watson and Brad Gillis elevated this into a super-infectious tune. And hey, there’s nothing wrong with that.

