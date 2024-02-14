Check Out Slash’s “Amazing” Guitar Contributions to New Dandy Warhols Song, “I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem”

Slash delivers a mind-bending solo on “I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem,” the latest single by veteran alternative rockers The Dandy Warhols. The heavy psychedelic-rock song is the third advance track to be released from The Dandy Warhols’ upcoming studio album. ROCKMAKER is due out on March 15.

In conjunction with the release of “I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem,” a surreal, A.I.-enhanced music video for the tune has premiered on the band’s official YouTube channel.

Dandy Warhols frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor says the Guns N’ Roses guitarist’s wah-wah riffing took the song to a whole new level.

“The first time we heard it back in our studio we just stared at each other with our mouths open,” Taylor-Taylor noted in a press statement. “What he played on the track is amazing. I’ve never heard him play quite like that, but what is so fascinating to me is that it is clearly him playing. As recognizable as a familiar human voice.”

Taylor-Taylor also explained why his band decided to reach out to Slash to contribute to the tune.

“The song has a real Vietnam-era acid rock sound,” he said. “We wanted that kind of guitar playing on it, but we don’t have anyone in the band who can do it. Once we began discussing it, it became apparent that there wasn’t really anyone else whose hands we could put it in, so thus the Hail Mary to try and get Slash to play on it.”

About the Song’s Music Video

The “I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem” video features a variety of surreal and somewhat disturbing scenes set on beaches. The clip includes segments showing The Dandy Warhols playing at some kind of Burning Man-style festival, a burning tanker off the coast, and an apparent group of soldiers wearing gas masks and hazmat suits.

More About ROCKMAKER

ROCKMAKER is The Dandy Warhols’ 12th studio album. You can pre-order it now. They released the first single from the record, “Summer of Hate,” in the summer of 2023, while the second, “Danzig with Myself,” arrived in January 2024. Pixies frontman Frank Black contributed surf guitar to the latter tune.

The Dandy Warhols’ and Slash’s 2024 Tour Plans

The Portland, Oregon-based band will launch a 2024 tour in support of ROCKMAKER with a March 4 show in Washington, D.C. The North American leg of the trek is mapped out through a March 19 concert in Los Angeles. The group then will head to New Zealand and Australia for a series of shows in April and May.

Slash, meanwhile, currently is touring with his side band Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. The guitar great and his group just finished a South American leg, and will head to Australia later in February, then to the Far East in March. After that, Slash and company will launch a monthlong European tour with a March 28 concert in Dublin.

Tickets for The Dandy Warhols’ concerts and Slash’s tour dates with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

