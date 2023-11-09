Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger to Release Debut Album with New Band The Soul Savages in January

Founding Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and his current band The Soul Savages will release their debut album on January 29, 2024.

The self-titled collection features 10 instrumental tracks that Krieger and his group recorded at his Love Street Studios in Glendale, California. The album finds the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and the band exploring a variety of genres, including jazz fusion, soul, psychedelic rock, blues, funk, and more.

“I’ve had this studio for the last six or seven years, and it’s really made me branch out as a musician,” Krieger said in a statement. “We wrote together, and soul music became a big part of this album. These guys are world-class players—they’ve worked with Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Kahn, Lenny Kravitz—they have that great groove pedigree.”

Coinciding with the album announcement, a funky, groove-heavy track called “A Day in L.A.” has been released as the lead single.

Robby Krieger and the Soul Savages can be pre-ordered now and is available on CD and as red-vinyl LP.

The Soul Savages feature keyboardist and longtime Krieger collaborator Ed Roth; Grammy-winning bassist Kevin “Brandino” Brandon, who’s worked with James Brown, Michael Jackson, and more; and drummer Franklin Vanderbilt, who has collaborated with Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz, and Chaka Khan, to name a few.

“This band inspired a style of playing I hadn’t done in a while, and it also inspired me to do new things,” Krieger noted. “For example, in the past, I reserved my slide playing for more of the bluesy stuff, but I stretched out on the album playing slide over jazz, funk, and soul grooves. I want to keep evolving, and these guys really inspire me.”

Robby Krieger and the Soul Savages is a follow-up to Krieger’s 2020 solo instrumental album The Ritual Begins at Sundown.

Meanwhile, on January 16, 2023, three days before the album’s release date, Krieger is scheduled to play a special show at the Whisky a Go Go as part of the famous Los Angeles-area club’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Robby Krieger and the Soul Savages Track List

  1. “Shark Skin Suit”
  2. “Samosas & Kingfishers”
  3. “A Day in L.A.”
  4. “Killzoni”
  5. “Contrary Motion”
  6. “Never Say Never”
  7. “Bouncy Betty”
  8. “Ricochet Rabbit”
  9. “Blue Brandino”
  10. “Math Problem”

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

