5 Little-Known Facts About Mariah Carey

With worldwide record sales of more than 220 million, a five-octave vocal range, and known as the “Queen of Christmas” because of her “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” These are all well-known facts about Mariah Carey. Let’s uncover some lesser-known nuggets about this singer/songwriter.

Carey Started as a Backup Singer for Brenda K. Starr

In the late 1980s, after a short stint in cosmetology school and a job as a waitress, Carey landed a gig with Brenda K. Starr. It was at a record label party that a cassette tape was given to record executive Tommy Mottola. He listened to the tape on the ride home and turned around to return to find the singer. Carey and Starr had already left the party. He spent two weeks looking for her. It was described as a modern-day Cinderella story. Another label was interested, and it led to a bidding war. Mottola signed the singer to Columbia Records, and the two eventually married.

Carey’s Godmother is Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle is known as the “Godmother of Soul.” Carey asked the singer to be her godmother and she accepted.

Wendy Williams asked LaBelle how it came about. “Because she wanted me to be, and I wanted to be. I love that voice. You don’t find many voices like that,” LaBelle said. “She just asked me and I said ‘Of course, you’re my godchild.’ So she sends me, [for my] birthday and Christmas, like four bottles of Cristal, that I don’t like. ‘Mariah stop sending the Cristal.’ ‘Oh no but somebody likes it!’ And she sends me beautiful white flowers, like a hundred, 200 flowers. It’s just beautiful.”

One of Her Dogs is Named Mutley P. Gore Jackson III

Carey owns many dogs. They have appeared onstage with the diva, and are reportedly enjoying the same luxurious life as their pop star owner. Different news sources offer different information about the pets, but it is safe to say, that they are well taken care of.

Carey Purchased Marilyn Monroe’s Baby Grand Piano for over $600,000

When Carey was a child, she read Norman Mailer’s biography of Marilyn Monroe and became obsessed with the screen legend. Her daughter’s name is Monroe. In 2022, Carey announced she was co-producing the new Broadway version of Some Like It Hot, the 1959 movie starring Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon.

Carey released the following statement, “When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it.”

Carey Was Presented with a GLAAD Media Ally Award in 2016

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation honors members of the media for their outstanding representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT+) community and the issues that affect their lives.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, “Through her music and outspoken support, Mariah Carey has inspired and empowered countless LGBT fans across the globe. She is a longtime ally and friend to the LGBT community who has worked tirelessly to move acceptance and inclusion forward.”

