Mariah Carey’s ‘Merry Christmas to All’ Airs Tonight

Tonight (December 20), the new special from the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All, is set to air on CBS at 8 p.m.

The Christmas concert, which will feature the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer performing her hits, will also air on Paramount+ the following day.

Earlier this month, Carey announced a special holiday concert with shows in New York City and Toronto. But now thanks to the magic of technology, fans all over the world can see her sing.

Carey, though, is a veteran of this type of thing. The five-time Grammy winner released Christmas shows in 2020 and 2021. Both are on Apple TV+, but now the new one is airing on network TV.

Her 2020 special, called Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, featured Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande. Her 2021 special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, featured Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

“I’m trying to make [these shows] as magical as possible,” Carey told USA Today in an interview dishing on all her holiday affairs. Her upcoming Merry Christmas to All! concerts will take place in mid-December at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

She continued, “Oftentimes as a child, or even throughout earlier parts of my career, I did not feel loved. I certainly never felt unconditional love, and that’s what I have with my fans: that connection. So I’m extremely excited.”

Carey also hopes to show the connection in The Christmas Princess, a heartwarming children’s tale, co-written with Michaela Angela Davis, which follows a young girl, Little Mariah.

“It’s a short little book, but it really does have a deeper meaning,” she said of The Christmas Princess. It’s a similar meaning echoed in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in which she recounts growing up biracial with a white mom and Black dad.

“The constant question was, ‘What are you?’ Not ‘who are you?’ but ‘what are you?’” Carey explained. “It made me feel like a thing – it did not make me feel like a human being. That was mainly the reason I wrote (‘Meaning’): to emancipate my little girl self. And she’s never really left me.”

The singer told the outlet she wrote The Christmas Princess for “all the people who have ever felt othered.” She even begins the book with a letter to her younger self: “No matter what things look like now, you are worthy and deserving of all the attention, love, protection, care, conditioner, and fancy dresses in the whole wide world.”

Get in the holiday spirit the way Mariah Carey intended. Listen to “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” below.

Photo: “All I Want For Christmas”/YouTube