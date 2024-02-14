‘The Voice’ Champion Huntley Shares Look at His Wild Super Bowl Weekend & Performance in Las Vegas

Over the weekend, The Voice champion Huntley traveled to Las Vegas to perform. He didn’t play at the Super Bowl. Instead, he went to Sin City to headline the SoberBowl.

When it comes to getting together to watch the Super Bowl, several things come to mind. First and foremost, the snacks have to be on point—chips, dips, wings, and all the rest. There is also a healthy (or unhealthy) amount of alcohol involved in Big Game watch parties. This makes things difficult for those who are in recovery or parents who don’t want to have their kids around a room full of drunken adults. That’s where the SoberBowl party comes in. It’s the only public Super Bowl watch party with no alcohol in Las Vegas.

Huntley headlined the dry event. However, he wasn’t the only big name at the party. The night was full of live music and stories from NFL stars and other public figures. The Soul Juice Band and other artists performed alongside the singing competition champ.

Several sports figures took time to tell their stories as well. Those stories included career highlights, tales about their individual roads to recovery, and more. Speakers included famous sports agent and inspiration for Jerry Maguire Leigh Steinberg, Ryan Leaf, Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell, and more. Comedian and impressionist Craig Gass hosted the event alongside his friend and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael.

Huntley Reflects on a Massive Week

Earlier today, Huntley took to social media to share photos of his weekend with his fans and followers. The collection of photos came with a simple but telling caption. “What a week,” he wrote. The photos did all the talking.

The gallery contained snaps with Kael, hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez, and more. It also contained photos of Huntley performing during the event. Additionally, he included a short video of Jabbawockeez performing during SoberBowl. It ended, fittingly, with a video taken from the singer’s flight out of Las Vegas. The clip captures the bright lights of the strip as the plane takes off to carry him back across the country to his family.

Featured Image by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images