Will Beyoncé “Shock the World” With Taylor Swift Collab on New Country Album?

The social media rumor mill has been working overtime since Beyoncé announced her upcoming country album on Super Bowl Sunday. The most recent theory to surface is that the “Lemonade” singer will enlist another crossover star with Nashville roots: Taylor Swift.

Videos by American Songwriter

Killah B, who produced and co-wrote Beyoncé’s twangy new track “Texas Hold ‘Em,” didn’t exactly confirm fan speculation about a Swift duet. Then again, he didn’t exactly deny it either.

Being a Taylor Swift and Beyonce fan is magical ✨ pic.twitter.com/QQBcKzW3Qv — Amanda Rae🖤✨ (@manndaraee) February 12, 2024

Queen Bey Tight Lipped on New Album So Far

“Let’s just say she is on the approach of shocking the world,” the Grammy-nominated producer recently told TMZ Live. “I’ll let your imagination decide what that means.”

That was all Killah B would offer when asked if fans could expect any guest appearances on Act II, Queen Bey’s follow-up to her 2022 masterpiece Renaissance.

Not exactly a shock, since the cultural icon is famous for her cloak-and-dagger techniques. In the midnight hour of December 2013, she dropped her surprise album Beyoncé, complete with videos for all 14 tracks.

Swift knows a thing or two about surprise albums. The megastar dropped her indie triumph folklore out of the blue in July 2020, spontaneously followed five months later by its sister record evermore.

[RELATED: Blake Lively Praises Beyoncé & Taylor Swift for Supporting Each Other: “There’s Space for Us All”]

Women Supporting Women? Or Something Else Entirely…

Speculation has long swirled around a future Beyoncé-Taylor collab. Fans began whispering about a duet when Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles premiere of Swift’s Eras Tour film last October. Those whispers grew louder the following month, when Swift showed up to the London premiere of “RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé.”

Both women are equally capable of upending the music industry with a single social media post. As such, any project combining their talents is sure to shatter every record on the books.

“it will be the highest selling, longest charting, most streamed song of all time,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

it will be the highest selling, longest charting, most streamed song of all time😭😭😭 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 13, 2024

Another fan perhaps best summed it up: “The two halves of the music industry coming together to fulfill the prophecy.”