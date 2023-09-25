5 Male Artists Who Shaped Classic Rock

The definition of classic rock is loose. The term is generally used to describe a style of electrifying, blues-indebted rock music that flourished between the mid ‘60s and late ‘80s. It favored album-oriented songwriting, and was primarily championed by bands from the UK and United States.

Classic rock’s heyday occurred roughly 50 years ago. However, it’s still championed on the radio, and voraciously consumed by fans of all ages (especially live). The musicians who defined the genre are now elderly, but their legacies ring strong.

Many timeless artists affected classic rock, both male and female. But it’s fitting that one of the genre’s most iconic hits is titled “The Boys Are Back in Town.” Classic rock was, of course, shaped by countless female artists, and it’s important to value their contributions as well. Here, though, are a few of the men who left an undeniable mark on that fruitful era for music.

1. Keith Richards

Mick Jagger took the spotlight with the Rolling Stones. But co-founding guitarist Keith Richards is one of the coolest musicians to ever do it. On top of his distinctively chunky playing style, he’s famed for his wild personality and resilience in the face of questionable decision-making. In addition to breathing life into iconic classics he co-wrote with Jagger like “Paint It Black” and “Satisfaction,” he’s also evaded death (and the law) countless times.

2. John Bonham

When Led Zeppelin comes to mind, many people likely think of singer Robert Plant or guitarist Jimmy Page. And for good reason—they’re both stellar musicians. However, that band would have sounded a lot different without John Bonham on the drums. The English percussionist was renowned for his hard, agile playing, as well as his ability to adapt across a range of styles. He died in 1980 after consuming roughly 40 shots of vodka in a single day. Led Zeppelin broke up shortly thereafter. But Bonham’s playing drastically enhanced timeless hits like “When the Levee Breaks” and “Immigrant Song.” It sounds hyperbolic, but rock drumming truly would not be the same without him.

3. Tom Petty

Born in 1950 in Gainesville, Florida, Tom Petty cut his teeth as a member of the band Mudcrutch. But he really found his footing when he and his bandmates moved to Los Angeles. Between 1976 and 2017, he and his backing band, The Heartbreakers, pioneered a Southern-tinged strain of folky rock that is hugely influential to sub-genres like Americana and roots-rock. Petty passed away at the age of 66, but his strong, rebellious spirit lives on in the form of ubiquitous songs like “Free Fallin’,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” and “I Won’t Back Down.”

4. Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend was the archetypal rock guitarist, not just in his playing but also in his antics. In addition to shredding on classic songs by The Who like “Who Are You” and “Baba O’Riley,” he brought the energy on stage. While he’s since written off attention-grabbing moves like jumping, windmilling, and smashing guitars, our idea of what an exciting rock show looks like would be a lot different without Townshend’s influence.

5. David Crosby

As a member of country rock act The Byrds and supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby left a profound mark on early psychedelic and folk music. He passed away in January of 2023 at the age of 81. While tragic, the mass outpouring of grief from friends and fans alike highlighted how influential his music has been. He was a truly legendary figure, as both a songwriter and a countercultural activist.

