5 Miranda Lambert Songs She Says You Can Actually Fight To

Miranda Lambert knows that her live shows are a healthy outlet for anyone who’s ever been told, Go and fix your makeup / Girl it’s just a breakup. However, the 35-time ACM Award winner was less than thrilled when a girl fight broke out as she performed the heart-wrenching “Tin Man.” So, now she’s here to instruct you on which of her hits are acceptable brawling backdrops.

“If you want to fight during my shows, I’m all about it,” the “Wranglers” singer said in an Instagram video posted Tuesday (July 2.) “Give ’em hell. I’ve got five songs for you.”

Keep reading so Miranda won’t have to “go east Texas red on your a–.”

1. “Fastest Girl in Town”

Miranda Lambert sent a clear message with this 2012 single, off her fourth album Four the Record: Ain’t no use in tryin’ to slow me down. The music video has everything: a car chase, a ’69 Camaro, and NASCAR trailblazer Danica Patrick as the “fastest girl in town.”

2. “Kerosene”

Is there a better song to blare in your car after a particularly painful breakup? (If there is, Miranda Lambert probably wrote that one, too.) “Kerosene” was the only major hit off Lambert’s 2005 debut album of the same name, peaking at No. 15. But it established the then 22-year-old Texas firebrand as a musical force to be reckoned with.

3. “Little Red Wagon”

Who can step to this backyard swagger? Not many. The brash third single from Lambert’s fifth studio album Platinum is actually a cover, originally recorded by singer-songwriter Audra Mae in 2012.

“I think it’s just about a state of mind,” Lambert has said. “You know, [like], ‘I’ve got this on my own. I’ve got swagger…I think it’s just sassy, and it’s up for whatever interpretation you have as a person.”

4. “Wranglers”

Lest viewers think Miranda Lambert has lost her edge at 40, the GRAMMY winner proved otherwise with this vengeful track. Thanks to the lead single from her upcoming 2024 studio album, we now know that, “Wranglers… take forever to burn.”

5. “Gunpowder and Lead”

In the third single from her sophomore album Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Lambert takes the perspective of a woman plotting to shoot her abusive husband. The certified platinum track takes listeners straight to hell and out the other side—scorched, but standing.

Miranda Lambert to Fans: “Choose Wisely”

In the Instagram video, the country music superstar cheekily cautioned fans to “choose wisely”—and to remain on their best behavior during “Tin Man.”

“I know you can hear the s— talking because it’s a ballad,” Lambert said. “But that’s not the time.”

