“Now That I’m Gone, I’ve Got Your Attention”: Miranda Lambert Ignites Fans With Fiery New Teaser

Hell hath no fury like Miranda Lambert scorned. The country superstar entered the country scene “guns blazing” with her 2003 track “Kerosene.” Lambert hasn’t lost that feistiness at 40, “but I just don’t have to be as loud about it and do it as often,” she said in 2022. However, the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” singer has been showing glimpses of that old-school fire lately. “Wranglers,” the lead single from her forthcoming 10th studio album, harkens back to early-aughts, “burn it down” Miranda Lambert. Recently, the nine-time ACM Female Vocalist of the Year promised more of the same when she teased an unreleased track on social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

Miranda Lambert Has Got Your Attention

In a Tuesday (June 18) post to TikTok, Miranda Lambert shared a 26-second snippet of an upcoming song with her followers. “Now that I’m gone, I’ve got your attention…” the native Texan wrote in the caption.

The track promises more of the clever wordplay Lambert has become known for. We were picture perfect but you couldn’t put it in a frame, she sings. Yeah, now that I made it to the other side / I hope you’re counting singles in your double wide.

The comments section reached the consensus that the old-school Miranda Lambert is back. “love this! Steppin back into her old roots,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Miranda,” another fan wrote. “Release this RIGHT NOW.”

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Performing With Reba McEntire at Stagecoach Festival: “I Wanted to Deliver”]

Miranda Joins Forces With Morgan Wallen Again

Currently, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Nicolle Galyon are three of Nashville’s most dynamic songwriters. The trio have already displayed the sum of their talents on “Thought You Should Know,” the quadruple platinum hit off Wallen’s 2023 album One Thing at a Time.

It’s common knowledge that the three hitmakers wrote another song during that session that fans are dying to hear. Although no demo has been released, Holler reported Tuesday (June 18) that the track is called “White Trash With Money.” The title has been officially registered on ASCAP.

Now, fans just have to wait and see which artist claims it. Lambert’s 10th studio album is due later this year. Although Wallen hasn’t officially announced the follow-up to One Thing at a Time, the “Last Night” singer has teased what many believe is the lead single.

Featured image by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA