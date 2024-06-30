Miranda Lambert Threatens To Go “East Texas Red” on Fans Brawling During “Tin Man” Performance

Miranda Lambert is no stranger to playing referee during her live performances. The 35-time ACM Award winner even had to move her 2013 hit “Mama’s Broken Heart” further down the setlist due to an outbreak of “girl fights.” Typically, Lambert doesn’t seem to mind a little squabbling in the crowd. She knows her music provides catharsis for many women who often feel constrained by gender norms in their daily lives. Still, there’s a time and a place to get rowdy—and neither of them are during “Tin Man.”

Miranda Lambert: “That Guy’s An A–hole”

Miranda Lambert released “Tin Man” in 2017 as the third single from her sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings. The achingly clever heartbreak ballad calls on the famously heartless Wizard of Oz character: By the way there, Mr. Tin Man / If you don’t mind the scars / You give me your armor / And you can have my heart.

“Tin Man” is pretty much the opposite of “Mama’s Broken Heart,” which speaks to Lambert’s versatile songwriting. It also explains why the Longview, Texas native initially thought someone was having a medical emergency when she heard a commotion while performing the former song. A fan captured a video of the Saturday (June 29) incident during Lambert’s headlining show at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas

“Did somebody pass out? Are you good?” the country star says with obvious concern. Then, her tone drops as she asks incredulously, “Are y’all fighting?”

The “Wranglers” singer continues: “Damn, this song? Because I will come down there and you don’t want that today… I’m gonna go east Texas red on your a– right quick!”

Miranda breaks up a catfight during Tin Man 👑



Eventually, Lambert calls for security to remove the tussling audience members. “It’s always the girls! We always get riled up and we start punching each other!” the GRAMMY winner says. “Why? He’s an a–hole… that guy’s an a–hole. Hey, dear police, can we just go ahead and remove?”

If anyone was wondering whether Miranda Lambert had lost her edge after 20 years in Nashville, well—there’s your answer.

“Wranglers” hit the airwaves May 3 as Miranda Lambert’s first single since signing with Republic Records and Big Loud. The video hit June 13, showing fans everywhere that the CMA Award winner hasn’t lost her spark.

“I’ve been having people text me and call me and say, ‘Is Revenge Miranda back?’” the hitmaker told Variety. “And I’m like: She never left.”

Featured image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images