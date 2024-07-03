Willie Nelson’s Son Leaves Outlaw Country Fans Flabbergasted by Sounding Identical to His Dad

While fans hoped to see Willie Nelson during the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, the country icon battled an unknown illness causing him to cancel a string of performances due to doctor’s orders. Although sharing the news with fans that he was cleared to perform once again, Nelson pulled out of another performance. With fans growing worried about the singer and what is happening, his son, Lukas Nelson, continues to perform alongside Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. Knowing how much his father means to country music, Lukas covered numerous hit songs from Willie’s discography that have many fans comparing the two.

Although an icon on the stage, Willie also explored a career on the silver screen as he appeared in several films over the years. But back in 1980, Willie portrayed the character Buck Bonham in the western film Honeysuckle Rose. The film follows a country singer trying to find fame while supporting a family. With family, music, and temptation – the movie landed Willie an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for “On the Road Again.” But looking at the soundtrack, another hit song was included, “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground.”

Wanting to serenade fans with a slew of classic hits from his father, Lukas covered “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground.” And while honoring his father, fans praised the singer for sounding just like Willie. “You are of your own rights. Yes you sound like your father. Like when you Cover any other Song. You make it Your own.” Another person added, “If you listen to Young Willie, Lukas sounds alike. His brother Micah, is definitely Young Willie’s twin. Like Willie’s older kids, they have the musical/performance gene! Willie has his legacy.”

Willie Nelson Scheduled To Return Alongside Lukas Nelson

As for Willie, he looks to get back to the stage just in time for the 4th of July as his team announced on Instagram, “Willie Nelson is looking forward to seeing everyone in Camden on July 4. He will not be performing in Mansfield today. Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Celisse will perform as scheduled. In addition, Lukas Nelson and Family, along with some special guests, will once again play his own set that will include Willie’s classics and other songs.”

With Willie returning to the stage and Lukas proving his talents in the spotlight, the Nelson family continues to expand their rich legacy in country music.

