5 Most Underrated Songs in Kelly Clarkson’s Discography

Kelly Clarkson has been beloved since her powerhouse voice led her to victory in the inaugural season of American Idol. Clarkson has only become more revered since, with her collection of hit singles and beloved talk show. Even though the Texas native has sent many songs to the top of the charts, there are several others that are underrated. The list below proves that with a mix of songs you may have forgotten were hits alongside deep cuts that are worthy of as much attention as the chart-toppers. Check out these sad-girl ballads and empowerment anthems we feel are underrated.

Videos by American Songwriter

5. “Walk Away“

The superstar singer has no problem exuding confidence through her music, which she exemplifies with “Walk Away.” Though the song reached the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, it tends to get lost in the shadow of some of her bigger hits like “Since U Been Gone” and “Miss Independent.” But “Walk Away” packs just as much fun and empowerment as she wails, Are you gonna fight for me? / Die for me? / Live and breathe for me? / Do you care for me? / ‘Cause if you don’t, then just leave. “Walk Away” is an underrated bop that deserves better.

4. “Sober”

“Sober” was born from sadness which is part of what makes it so compelling. Released as a single from My December, the song wasn’t a commercial success, yet still stands as a highlight of the album. Clarkson doesn’t belt out her signature glass-shattering notes, but she doesn’t need to, as her understated delivery gets the song’s powerful message across.

3. “Whole Lotta Woman”

This bluesy bop is a fan favorite in Clarkson’s catalog. The song on her 2017 album, Meaning of Life, is packed full of references to Clarkson’s southern upbringing in Texas and has her unapologetically proclaiming, I’m a strong, badass chick with class and confidence. “Whole Lotta Woman” is pure soul and deserved to be released as a single. Plus, Clarkson named it her favorite song in a bracket ranking her own songs, so if that doesn’t scream “underrated” we don’t know what will.

[RELATED: 5 Deep Cuts from Kelly Clarkson]

2. “Cry”

Clarkson knows how to do melodrama well, as proven by “Cry.” Released as a single off her 2009 album, All I Ever Wanted, “Cry” failed to chart, but that doesn’t take away its stamina. This power ballad about a woman trying her best to get over a breakup will break your heart over the course of three minutes and 30 seconds. It’s not only underrated lyrically but is arguably one of Clarkson’s most convincing vocal deliveries, making it a must-listen.

1. “Irvine”

Clarkson has described “Irvine” as “the saddest song I’ve ever written,” and it’s easy to see why. This more than eight-minute lament is the closing track from her equally dramatic album, My December. With just a gently plucking guitar, piano, and her voice, Clarkson finds herself trapped in darkness and seeking comfort and protection from someone she loves. Can you feel how cold I am? / Do you cry as I do? / Are you lonely up there all by yourself? / Like I have felt all my life / The only one to save mine, she softly sings in this folksy ballad that is easily one of her most underrated tracks.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images