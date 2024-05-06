Slash Reacts to Ozzy Osbourne’s “No-Brainer” Solo Induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne is among the artists set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year in the Performer category. Osbourne previously was welcomed into the hallowed institution as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, so he’ll be joining a fairly exclusive club of musicians who been inducted more than once.

In a new interview with the Swedish radio station Rokklassiker, Slash, himself a 2012 Rock Hall inductee as a member of Guns N’ Roses, said he thinks Osbourne getting the honor for his solo career is well deserved.

“I think it’s great. I think Ozzy is one of the most influential people in rock ‘n’ roll—period,” Slash told the interviewer. “And there’s legions of fans out there that will agree with me on that. So it’s a no-brainer that he should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame … as Ozzy.”

Slash continued, “Black Sabbath is one thing, but when Ozzy went out on his own and did Blizzard of Ozz—and I think it was 1980 or ’81, that record came out, right around the same time that [AC/DC’s] Back in Black came out—that was a huge year in f—ing music. And Ozzy went on to become one of the biggest record sellers in the business.”

He concluded, “So, yeah, I think that it goes without saying that he should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

Slash then began to comment, “Really above some of the people that,” before stopping himself and saying, “I won’t get into it.”

The 58-year-old rocker then reflecting on artists who might be worthy of induction and have yet to receive the honor.

“All things considered, there’s a lot of people that haven’t been inducted that have been way due for a long time,” he said. “I don’t know exactly how all that sort of works, but I’m now a voting member. So I vote.”

More About the 2024 Rock Hall Inductions

As previously reported, the 2024 Rock Hall induction ceremony will take place on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. As with last year’s ceremony, the event will stream live on Disney+. A highlights special then will air on ABC at a later date, and will be available on Hulu the next day.

Seven other artists are being inducted in the Performer category this year. They are Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & the Gang, Mary J. Blige, Cher, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Eight other artists or other music-industry figures also will be welcomed into the Rock Hall in other categories. Those inductees are Jimmy Buffett, the MC5, Dionne Warwick, Motown songwriter Norman Whitfield, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Big Mama Thornton, and music, TV, and movie producer Suzanne de Passe.

Slash’s Upcoming Album and Tour

Slash’s interview with Rokklassiker was in conjunction with a listening party for his upcoming star-studded blues-influenced album, Orgy of the Damned, which will be released on May 17. The record features an impressive lineup of guest artists, including AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, and Demi Lovato.

Following the album’s release, Slash will launch a blues-themed U.S. tour called the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival. The outing will kick off June 5 in Bonner, Montana, and is mapped out through an August 17 show in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The guitar great will be joined on the trek by a variety of artists, including Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Robert Randolph, and Eric Gales.

Tickets for Slash’s tour dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

