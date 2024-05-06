A New ABC Special Will Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Lainey Wilson’s Rise to Fame

Lainey Wilson has been one of the most talked-about stars in country music since the release of her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country. More than buzz, Wilson has gained acclaim, winning award after award including the CMA Entertainer of the Year and a Grammy for Best Country Album. She’s currently on an international headlining tour. For those who weren’t paying attention, the Louisiana native looks like an overnight success. However, that isn’t the case. The new ABC special Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country will shed light on the years of struggle that led her to this point.

The special will give fans a look at Wilson’s time in Nashville, the biggest moments of her last few years, and her humble beginnings as a farmer’s daughter in Louisiana. Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts hosts the special which premiered on ABC this morning (May 6). Those who didn’t get to see it are in luck. It will be available to stream on Hulu starting May 29.

“Thank you to Robin and ABC News Studios for helping bring light to my story throughout the past year,” Wilson said in a statement. “I Can’t wait for everyone to watch.”

What to Expect from Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country

The trailer above shows some highlights from the special. Fans will get to learn more about the personal and professional struggles Lainey Wilson faced leading up to her rise to fame. In the trailer she talks about her dad being sick, living in a camper trailer, and doubting that her career would ever work out. She also addresses the internet’s fascination with her butt that came as her star began to rise.

“I experienced a lot of rejection, a lot of heartache. I’m a tough woman but it’s not easy. I have my days where you got to do everything you can to crawl out of those dark holes,” Wilson says in the opening moments of the trailer. “You’re gonna feel lonely.”

See the whole story behind one of modern country music’s biggest stars with Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country comes to Hulu on May 29.

Featured Image by John Medina/Getty Images

