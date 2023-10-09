Garth Brooks Announces Dive Bar Show for the Opening of His Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk in Nashville

Garth Brooks has announced an exclusive dive bar show for the grand opening of his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk in Nashville. It’s a special event that will provide fans their first time being able to step foot into the bar.

As announced in a press release, the concert will take place on Black Friday (November 24), and The BIG 615 station on TuneIn is the only way in — the station will be giving away passes to lucky fans.

In a press release, Brooks said, “How do you open a Friends in Low Places bar??? With a Garth concert! This is going to be off the chain. Black Friday, brand new bar, in the home of Country Music…Hollywood couldn’t write a better script. I can NOT wait!”

Some of the previous stops on Brooks’ Dive Bar Tour have included Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago, Illinois; Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California; and Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas. The idea for the shows came about from the collaborative track “Dive Bar” with Blake Shelton.

To gain entry, fans have to download the TuneIn App here and favorite The BIG 615. Winners will be notified on Monday, October 16 with further instructions. And most importantly, they get to enter Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk for the first time.

Recently, Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hosted the 2023 Carter Work Project. Queen City News has reported that Yearwood and Brooks are heading up approximately 900 volunteers for the project per day. The goal is building 27 homes in the West Charlotte area, constructed on the former grounds of the Black Plato Price School, founded in 1915 and which closed its doors in 1966.

Brooks honored Bobby Braddock at the 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards presented by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) in September.

“For me, it’s about love,” Brooks said of the meaning of the award. “The greatest thing about love is that true love is when someone’s happy, you’re happier for them than they are,” he said. “This business focuses a lot on numbers. This business isn’t about numbers — it’s about sincerity, it’s about truth and heart. You take care of that sincerity part, and the numbers take care of themselves.”

