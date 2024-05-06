Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, May 6, 2024?

For American Idol fans who have been patiently waiting to find out the results of the competition—there will not be a new episode of the show tonight, May 6. The competition is winding down now, with just five contestants left. Yet, the show won’t return until next Sunday. On May 12, American Idol will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

American Idol has had a bit of a schedule change recently. The show won’t be airing on Monday nights for the remainder of the season. With two episodes left, the show is stretching the episodes across two weeks, upping the anticipation for fans and raising the stakes for contestants.

Currently, there are five contestants left—Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, Will Moseley, Emmy Russell, and Triston Harper. Next week will mark the show’s Disney Night, where Kane Brown will come on to mentor the Top 5. Each contestant will sing two Disney songs. And at the end of the episode, two of the five remaining will be sent home. On the next episode, Sunday, May 16, the Top 3 will compete against each other. The winner will be crowned the new American Idol champion.

Who Was Sent Home From American Idol? Fans React to Biggest Snubs

American Idol aired last night (May 5), with two more contestants sent home resulting in the remaining five moving on. Both McKenna Faith Breinholt and Julia Gagnon gave rousing performances of two of Adele’s hits, “Make You Feel My Love” and “Set Fire to the Rain,” respectively.

Fans were loving McKenna’s performance, writing on social media, “I could listen to McKenna Faith Breinholt all day and night i love her smoky and silky vocals. She will be a star whether or not she wins.” Additionally, Julia impressed judge Katy Perry with her Adele rendition, who called it “incredible” and “A-plus.”

However, fans were in control on this episode, and there just weren’t enough votes to move McKenna or Julia forward to the Top 5. They were eliminated from the show, but achieved a great accomplishment by making it that far.

While it was up to fans to vote for their favorite performers, they also took to social media to lament McKenna and Julia going home. “Julia was one of the best female vocalists this whole season. I’m so disappointed,” one fan wrote. Others questioned what was going on with the show, wondering how those two talented singers were sent home.

Featured Image by Disney/Eric McCandless